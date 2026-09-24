When There Is No One to Call: Montana's Vanishing Funeral Homes and the Families Left to Grieve Alone

In the weeks after her husband died of a heart attack on their property outside of Jordan, Montana, Carol Witherby made a decision she had not expected to confront. The nearest funeral home was in Miles City—more than an hour away on good roads. The next nearest was in Glendive, farther still. She had no vehicle capable of transporting her husband's body. The county had no coroner on staff that weekend. A neighbor drove four hours round-trip to help arrange transport. The service, when it finally happened, took place eleven days after his death.

"People kept asking me how I was holding up," she said quietly. "I didn't know how to explain that I was spending most of my energy just trying to figure out the logistics. There was no time to grieve. There was just the problem in front of you."

Witherby's experience is not isolated. Across Montana's rural counties, the infrastructure of death—funeral homes, licensed morticians, crematories, and the network of services that attend the end of a life—has contracted steadily over the past two decades. What remains is a patchwork of distant providers, informal community arrangements, and family members left to navigate one of life's most demanding passages without institutional support.

A Business That Cannot Survive the Math

Funeral homes are small businesses, and small businesses require sufficient volume to sustain themselves. In a county with 900 residents and a death rate consistent with national averages, the number of deaths in any given year may not generate enough revenue to support a full-time licensed funeral director, the specialized equipment a mortuary requires, and the overhead of maintaining a dedicated facility.

Montana's population decline in rural counties has accelerated this arithmetic. As younger residents leave for urban centers, the communities that remain are older—but also smaller. Fewer people means fewer deaths per year, which means less revenue, which means the economics of operating a rural funeral home become increasingly precarious.

The problem is compounded by succession. Many of Montana's rural funeral directors are themselves elderly, having operated their businesses for decades. When they retire, they frequently find no buyer willing to take on a low-volume rural practice. The business closes. The community loses not just a service but the institutional knowledge and community relationships that a long-tenured funeral director accumulates over a career.

In Wheatland County, the only funeral home closed in 2018 when its owner retired at seventy-three. He had sought a buyer for three years. "I had one serious inquiry," he said. "They came out, looked at the numbers, and drove back to Billings. I understood. The numbers didn't work for somebody starting fresh."

The Informal Networks That Fill the Gap

Where formal services have disappeared, communities have improvised with a quiet resourcefulness that is characteristic of rural Montana. In several counties, church communities have formalized arrangements for coordinating death care logistics—identifying who owns a truck capable of transporting a body, who has experience washing and preparing the deceased according to family wishes, who can coordinate with a distant funeral home for cremation or burial paperwork.

These networks operate largely without public recognition. They exist in the practical knowledge shared between neighbors who have watched each other's children grow up and who expect to be called upon when the time comes.

"We have an understanding here," said a longtime resident of a small Phillips County community who asked that her name not be used. "When someone passes, certain people know what to do and who to call. It's not written down anywhere. It's just known."

This informal system carries its own vulnerabilities. It depends on the continued presence of the individuals who hold the knowledge and the relationships. As rural communities age and their most rooted members pass, the informal networks thin along with the population.

Home funeral arrangements—in which families take legal custody of a deceased family member and handle preparation and burial without engaging a licensed funeral home—are permitted under Montana law, subject to certain documentation requirements. Advocates for home funerals argue the practice restores a more personal and culturally resonant relationship with death. But families navigating it for the first time, under the weight of acute grief, frequently find the regulatory requirements confusing and the practical demands daunting without guidance.

The Cultural Weight of What Is Lost

Funeral rituals serve functions that extend beyond the practical management of remains. They mark a transition for the community as much as for the family, providing a structured occasion for collective mourning, the affirmation of shared memory, and the social support that grief requires.

When those rituals are disrupted—delayed by logistics, compressed by distance, or conducted in an unfamiliar city rather than the community where the deceased spent their life—something is lost that is difficult to name precisely but easy to feel.

Several residents of communities without funeral services described the same phenomenon: the death of a neighbor or community member passing without the public acknowledgment that would once have been automatic. Memorial services held weeks later, in church basements rather than funeral homes, with body and burial already handled elsewhere. The community gathering without the ceremony that would once have organized it.

"My father was known by everyone in this valley," said one woman from a remote Musselshell County community. "When he died, we had his service in Miles City because that's where we had to go. Half the people who would have come to say goodbye couldn't make the drive. That felt wrong. It still feels wrong."

Tribal communities face particular dimensions of this challenge. For Montana's Indigenous nations, death rituals carry deep cultural and spiritual significance, and the involvement of community members in preparation and ceremony is often central to those practices. The absence of accessible funeral infrastructure can create tension between cultural imperatives and practical constraints that families must navigate at the worst possible moment.

What Communities Are Trying

A handful of Montana communities have attempted to address the shortage through cooperative models—county-supported or community-funded arrangements that subsidize funeral services to ensure baseline access. In one eastern Montana county, a local foundation negotiated a partial subsidy arrangement with a regional funeral home to maintain periodic on-site availability, reducing the burden on families while acknowledging that full-time local operation was not economically feasible.

Some mortuary science educators have advocated for expanded outreach to rural Montana students, arguing that recruiting candidates with roots in rural communities—who might be willing to operate low-volume practices as part of a broader rural service commitment—is more effective than recruiting from urban training programs. Montana's Board of Funeral Service has periodically reviewed licensing requirements with an eye toward reducing barriers to rural practice, though substantive regulatory changes have been slow to materialize.

For Carol Witherby, these policy conversations feel remote from the experience she lived. What she remembers most is the silence of those eleven days—the absence of the structures that should have been there to help her family mark her husband's passing.

"People say Montana teaches you to be self-reliant," she said. "And it does. But there are moments when you need more than self-reliance. You need someone who knows what to do. And when that person isn't there, you feel it in a way that stays with you."