Driving Hours to Survive: The Rural Hospital Crisis Threatening Montana Communities

On a January night in 2023, a rancher outside of Jordan, Montana suffered a serious cardiac event. His wife loaded him into their truck and drove. There was no ambulance available. The nearest facility equipped to handle a heart attack was more than 90 miles away on roads glazed with ice. He survived — but barely. His story is not an outlier. It is, increasingly, the Montana norm.

Across the state, rural hospitals are fighting for their lives just as surely as the patients who depend on them. A combination of shrinking federal reimbursements, chronic workforce shortages, and dwindling patient volumes has pushed several facilities to the financial brink. The consequences for the communities they serve are stark and, in some cases, irreversible.

A Map Defined by Distance

Montana is the fourth-largest state in the nation by land area, but it ranks 44th in population. That arithmetic creates a healthcare landscape unlike almost anywhere else in the country. According to data from the Montana Hospital Association, more than a dozen of the state's 54 hospitals operate as Critical Access Hospitals — a federal designation for small, rural facilities that serve as the sole provider of inpatient care in their region.

For towns like Scobey, Forsyth, and White Sulphur Springs, these facilities are not merely convenient — they are the difference between life and death. Strip them away, and residents face drives that, in winter conditions, can exceed two hours to the nearest emergency room.

The town of Roundup, population roughly 1,800, came perilously close to losing its hospital in 2022 when Roundup Memorial Healthcare reported operating deficits that threatened its continued viability. A last-minute infusion of state and federal pandemic relief funds kept the doors open, but administrators were candid: the structural problems had not been solved, only delayed.

"We bought ourselves time," said one hospital administrator familiar with the situation, speaking on background. "But time is not a business model."

The Funding Fault Lines

The financial pressures bearing down on Montana's rural hospitals are not unique to the state, but they are amplified by geography and demographics. Medicare and Medicaid — the two programs that reimburse the majority of care provided at Critical Access Hospitals — have faced repeated reimbursement rate adjustments that critics argue fail to account for the true cost of delivering care in remote areas.

Adding to the strain, rural Montana populations skew older and sicker than urban counterparts, meaning higher care demands with fewer privately insured patients to offset costs. Recruitment of physicians, nurses, and specialists has become an ongoing struggle, with many medical school graduates gravitating toward urban centers that offer higher salaries and more professional resources.

The Montana Legislature has taken some steps to address the crisis. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers approved a modest increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for rural providers — a measure that advocates welcomed but described as insufficient. A separate bill aimed at establishing a rural healthcare workforce incentive program passed the House but stalled in the Senate amid disagreements over funding mechanisms.

"We keep putting Band-Aids on a wound that needs surgery," said one rural health advocate who has worked with multiple at-risk facilities across the state.

Communities Left to Problem-Solve

In the absence of comprehensive state or federal solutions, some Montana communities have taken matters into their own hands. In Sheridan County, local leaders launched a fundraising campaign to supplement the operating budget of their county hospital. In other communities, hospital boards have restructured service offerings — eliminating certain specialty services to reduce costs while preserving emergency and primary care capabilities.

Telemedicine has emerged as a partial lifeline. Programs connecting rural Montana patients with specialists in Billings, Great Falls, and Missoula have reduced the need for some long-distance travel, particularly for follow-up care and mental health services. But telehealth has its limits. It cannot perform surgery. It cannot deliver a baby. It cannot stabilize a trauma patient.

Tribal communities face a compounded version of this crisis. Indian Health Service facilities on Montana's seven reservations have long been chronically underfunded, and the geographic isolation of many reservation communities makes the stakes even higher. Advocacy groups have called on Congress to substantially increase IHS funding, with limited success to date.

What Comes Next

State health officials have signaled that rural hospital sustainability will be a priority discussion heading into the 2025 legislative session. Governor Greg Gianforte's administration has pointed to workforce development initiatives and Medicaid expansion — which Montana voters approved in 2018 — as foundational supports for rural providers. Critics counter that expansion, while helpful, has not been sufficient to reverse the structural decline.

A coalition of rural hospital administrators, county commissioners, and healthcare advocates is currently drafting a legislative proposal that would create a dedicated state stabilization fund for Critical Access Hospitals facing insolvency. Similar programs exist in other rural states, including North Dakota and Wyoming, and have been credited with preventing closures.

For the families of Garfield County, Petroleum County, and dozens of other sparsely populated corners of Big Sky Country, the policy debates in Helena can feel abstract. What is not abstract is the calculation they make every time a medical emergency arises: how far, how fast, and whether they will make it in time.

The roads across Montana are long and often unforgiving. The question lawmakers must answer is whether the state is willing to ensure that at the end of those roads, there is still a hospital waiting.