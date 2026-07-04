Hundreds of Miles Between Voters and the Ballot Box: Montana's Quiet Election Access Crisis

On a November morning in Petroleum County — population roughly 400, making it one of the least-populated counties in the continental United States — County Clerk and Recorder Janet Moser does something that election administrators in most of the country never have to consider. She checks the weather forecast before she checks anything else.

"If a storm is coming, you think about everything differently," Moser said from her office in Winnett, the county seat. "Roads close. People can't get in. You have to have contingencies for your contingencies."

This is the quiet, unglamorous reality of running elections in frontier Montana — a state that spans 147,000 square miles, ranks fourth in the nation by land area, and contains entire counties with fewer residents than a single city block in Chicago. The challenge of delivering democratic participation across that geography is enormous, underappreciated, and, according to those who work within it, increasingly difficult to sustain.

The Geography of the Problem

Montana's 56 counties vary enormously in size, population, and infrastructure. In Cascade County, home to Great Falls, election logistics resemble those of a mid-size urban jurisdiction anywhere in the country. But in the state's frontier counties — a designation that applies to those with fewer than six residents per square mile — the mechanics of democracy require a different kind of thinking entirely.

In Garfield County, which covers more than 4,800 square miles and houses roughly 1,200 people, a voter living on the county's eastern edge may face a round trip of more than 120 miles to reach the county seat of Jordan on Election Day. The road, in places, is unpaved. In a heavy November snowstorm, it can become impassable entirely.

Similar conditions apply across Carter, Powder River, and Treasure counties — places where ranching families are separated from their nearest neighbors by miles of open grassland and where the county courthouse doubles as the only polling location in existence.

Clerk offices in these jurisdictions operate on budgets that reflect their populations. Several frontier county election offices consist of a single full-time employee — the clerk herself — supported by a small roster of temporary poll workers recruited from a limited local pool. Equipment is aging. Backup systems are minimal. And the margin for error on Election Day is essentially zero.

Tribal Communities and a History of Access Denied

The election access challenge in Montana carries a particular weight on the state's seven federally recognized Indian reservations, where geographic isolation intersects with a documented history of barriers to political participation.

On the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Blaine County, the nearest off-reservation polling location was, until relatively recently, a significant drive from the communities of Harlem and Lodge Pole. Advocacy organizations including the Native American Rights Fund have litigated access issues in Montana courts and before federal bodies, arguing that insufficient polling infrastructure on and near reservations effectively suppresses Native American voter turnout in violation of federal law.

A landmark 2020 settlement in one such case required Blaine and Big Horn counties to establish satellite election offices on reservation land — a development that advocates described as meaningful but incomplete.

"Distance is a suppression mechanism," said one voting rights advocate familiar with Montana's reservation communities, who asked not to be identified while ongoing litigation proceeds. "It doesn't have to be intentional to have that effect. The outcome is the same."

Tribal election officials and community organizers have worked to fill gaps through voter registration drives, transportation coordination on Election Day, and outreach campaigns conducted in native languages. The effort required to produce ordinary civic participation in these communities is extraordinary by any measure.

The Mail Ballot Question

Against this backdrop, the debate over expanding Montana's mail-in ballot system has taken on particular urgency — and significant political complexity.

Montana already operates a relatively permissive absentee ballot system by national standards, and several counties have conducted elections entirely by mail for years. Proponents of full vote-by-mail expansion argue it is the most practical solution to the state's geographic realities: eliminate the need to travel to a polling place entirely, and the 120-mile round trip becomes irrelevant.

The 2021 Legislature moved in a different direction, passing House Bill 176, which eliminated same-day voter registration — a provision that had provided a meaningful last-resort option for rural voters who missed registration deadlines. Governor Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law. Opponents, including tribal nations and civil liberties organizations, challenged the measure in court, and its implementation has remained contested.

Subsequent legislative sessions have seen competing proposals: bills to expand automatic mail ballot distribution in frontier and reservation counties, and counter-proposals expressing concern about ballot security and chain-of-custody procedures. The debate has largely tracked national partisan lines, with Democrats and tribal advocates pushing for broader access and Republicans raising procedural objections — a dynamic that has made consensus elusive in a state where election policy has become deeply ideological.

The People Who Make It Work

Whatever the legislature ultimately decides, the immediate burden of holding elections falls on a small network of county officials who approach their work with a dedication that belies the modest pay and minimal public recognition the job commands.

In Fallon County, Election Administrator Carol Benson has managed elections for over a decade. She knows most of her registered voters by name. In the weeks before each election, she personally follows up with elderly voters who have not returned absentee ballots, makes calls to ranching families to confirm polling hours, and coordinates with the county sheriff's office about road conditions on Election Day.

"I feel like I owe it to people," Benson said. "They're busy. They're far out. If I can make it a little easier for them to participate, that's my job."

Her counterpart in Judith Basin County, a jurisdiction of roughly 2,000 residents spread across 1,800 square miles, described a similar ethic — and a similar anxiety about the future. Recruiting poll workers has grown harder as the population ages. Equipment replacement costs strain budgets that have not grown proportionally with inflation. State and federal grant programs exist but require administrative capacity to pursue that small offices often lack.

A State Watching Itself

Montana's election access challenges are not invisible to state government. The Secretary of State's office has undertaken outreach initiatives targeting frontier and tribal communities, and the 2023 Legislature allocated modest funding for county election equipment upgrades. Advocates acknowledge these as positive steps while arguing the scale of investment remains inadequate relative to the problem.

What emerges from conversations with election workers, tribal advocates, rural voters, and state officials is a portrait of a democratic system that functions — but only through the sustained, largely unrecognized labor of people committed to making it work against considerable odds.

In Winnett, Janet Moser will check the weather again before the next election. She will make her contingency plans. And she will do what she has always done: ensure that in Petroleum County, Montana, the ballot box is reachable — whatever it takes.