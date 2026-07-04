New Neighbors, Rising Rents: The Remote Work Revolution Dividing Montana's Small Towns

For decades, the fear haunting Montana's smaller communities was not growth — it was disappearance. Storefronts boarded up. Schools closing for lack of students. Young people leaving for Billings or Missoula or somewhere else entirely. Then the pandemic arrived, untethered millions of workers from their city offices, and something unexpected happened: people started moving to Montana instead of away from it.

The results have been startling, uneven, and deeply contested.

A Demographic Tide Nobody Predicted

Between 2020 and 2023, Montana ranked among the fastest-growing states in the nation by percentage, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Much of that growth concentrated in familiar mountain-resort destinations like Bozeman and Whitefish, but the ripple effects traveled farther than most analysts anticipated. Communities like Lewistown, Livingston, and even the small agricultural hub of Columbus began registering enrollment increases in their public schools for the first time in a generation.

Bozeman's Gallatin County saw its population swell past 130,000 residents — a figure that would have seemed implausible just fifteen years ago. Median home prices in the city surpassed $650,000 by late 2023, according to data compiled by the Montana Association of Realtors, placing Bozeman among the most expensive mid-size housing markets in the entire Mountain West.

Whitefish, nestled against the edge of Glacier National Park in Flathead County, experienced a parallel surge. Local real estate agents reported bidding wars on properties that had sat quietly on the market for years. The town's elementary schools, which had braced for enrollment declines, instead scrambled to add classroom capacity.

The engine driving all of it: remote workers, primarily from California, Washington, Colorado, and the Pacific Northwest, trading urban density for Montana's open skies and comparatively affordable — though rapidly less so — quality of life.

The View From the Hardware Store

For some longtime business owners, the influx has been nothing short of a lifeline. Diane Kowalski has operated a home goods and hardware store in downtown Lewistown for twenty-two years. She watched several neighboring storefronts go dark during the 2010s and quietly wondered whether her own shop would survive the decade.

"I'm not going to pretend the new people aren't good for business," she said. "They renovate houses, they buy things, they show up on a Tuesday afternoon when locals are out working. It kept my doors open."

Restaurant owners, contractors, and boutique retailers across the state echo similar sentiments. In Whitefish, the number of active business licenses increased by nearly 18 percent between 2019 and 2022, according to city records. Tax revenues in several frontier counties rose meaningfully for the first time in years, giving local governments modest breathing room after prolonged austerity.

Yet the benefits have not been distributed evenly, and for a significant portion of Montana's existing population, the boom has felt less like prosperity than displacement.

Priced Out of Home

Randy Tillman grew up in the Flathead Valley. His family has ranched outside Whitefish for three generations. When his eldest daughter finished community college and looked for a rental apartment near town, she found that every unit within a reasonable commute had been priced beyond what a starting wage in the local service industry could support.

"She ended up moving to Kalispell, then further out," Tillman said. "The people coming in have money from selling a condo in Seattle. My kid is competing with that. There's no competition."

His frustration is not unique. Across Montana, housing affordability has emerged as the defining political flashpoint of the remote work era. A 2023 report from the Montana Budget and Policy Center found that more than 40 percent of renter households in the state were spending in excess of 30 percent of their income on housing — the federal threshold for cost burden — a figure that had worsened considerably since 2019.

In response, several municipalities have pursued zoning reforms intended to accelerate housing construction. Bozeman adopted measures to allow higher-density development in previously single-family neighborhoods. Missoula passed inclusionary zoning ordinances requiring a percentage of new units in larger developments to be offered at below-market rates. Critics argue the changes have not moved fast enough; others contend they threaten the character of communities that residents spent lifetimes building.

Schools, Services, and the Strain of Sudden Growth

The population surge has tested infrastructure in ways that extend well beyond housing. School districts that spent years cutting staff and consolidating programs have reversed course abruptly, scrambling to hire teachers in a national labor market where educators remain in short supply.

In Gallatin County, public school enrollment grew by more than 2,000 students in the four-year period ending in 2023, according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction. Administrators described a frantic effort to lease temporary classroom space while longer-term construction projects worked through permitting.

Road systems, water treatment facilities, and emergency services in several smaller communities have similarly strained under demand that local planners had not projected. Grant applications to state and federal agencies for infrastructure funding increased sharply among Montana's mid-size counties during this period, reflecting a scramble to catch up with growth that arrived faster than budgets could absorb.

Two Visions of Montana's Future

At the heart of the debate lies a question that resists easy resolution: what kind of place should Montana be, and for whom?

New arrivals frequently describe falling in love with a state that offers a pace of life, a relationship with the natural world, and a sense of community that their previous homes could not provide. Many have invested meaningfully in local civic life — joining school boards, volunteering with fire departments, supporting arts organizations that struggled for years to find audiences.

Longtime residents, meanwhile, do not uniformly oppose change. What many describe is something more specific: a fear that the Montana they knew — defined by working landscapes, affordable land, and communities knit together through shared economic hardship — is being curated out of existence, replaced by a lifestyle destination that prices out the people who built it.

State lawmakers have begun grappling with the tension in earnest. Housing legislation, workforce development funding, and rural broadband investment all moved through the 2023 legislative session with unusual bipartisan attention, a signal that elected officials across the political spectrum recognize the stakes.

Whether those measures prove sufficient — or whether they arrive too late for families already pushed to the margins — remains the defining open question for Montana's communities as they navigate a transformation none of them asked for and few entirely understand.