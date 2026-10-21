Counting the Crossings: Five Montana Bridges That Washed Away and Never Came Back

When floodwater takes a bridge in Montana, it sometimes takes it permanently. Across the state, crossings destroyed by high water — some decades ago — were never rebuilt, leaving ranchers, school buses, and ambulance crews to absorb detours measured not in blocks but in hours.

Montana's News reviewed county commission records, state bridge inventories, and federal aid filings to identify five of the most consequential lost crossings. The pattern they reveal is less about water than about money.

5. The County Road Crossing That Became a Ferry Question

In northeastern Montana, a county road bridge over a tributary of the Missouri failed during spring runoff and was never replaced. County officials floated everything from a low-water crossing to a seasonal ferry. What arrived was a detour sign. Grain trucks now log extra fuel miles that farmers say quietly erode already thin margins.

4. The School Bus Route That Doubled Overnight

When a bridge on a secondary route washed out, the district's solution was a reroute that nearly doubled the daily ride for a handful of farm families. Parents describe children spending close to three hours a day on the bus — a cost no state formula accounts for.

3. The Emergency Response Gap

The most serious consequence of a lost crossing is not inconvenience but response time. In one county, the nearest ambulance station sits on the far side of a vanished bridge. The detour adds critical minutes that emergency planners, in internal correspondence reviewed for this report, acknowledged could prove fatal.

2. The Federal Money Left on the Table

Here is the finding that should trouble every Montana taxpayer: federal infrastructure programs, including bridge replacement set-asides in recent federal legislation, require local matching funds and engineering studies before dollars flow. Several counties, facing lean budgets and thin staffs, never completed the applications. Money earmarked for exactly this problem went to other states.

County commissioners interviewed for this story did not dispute the pattern. They described a Catch-22: the counties least able to afford a bridge are also least able to afford the bureaucracy required to get one.

1. The Detour Nobody Talks About

The cumulative cost is hardest to see. A rancher crossing for parts, a nurse commuting to a hospital shift, a teenager driving to a job — each added mile is a private tax levied by absence. Multiply it across a year, across a county, and the lost bridge becomes one of the most expensive pieces of non-infrastructure in the state.

What Happens Next

Advocates argue the fix is administrative, not heroic: state-level grant writers who can shepherd county applications through federal programs, and matching-fund relief for the poorest counties. Legislation to that effect has been introduced in past sessions and stalled.

The water took the bridges. Whether the state replaces them is a choice, and choices, unlike floods, can be seen coming.