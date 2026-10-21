Reasonable and Prudent: The Case for Letting Montana Drive Like Montana Again

There was a time, and it was not long ago, when Montana's speed limit was not a number. It was a philosophy. From 1974 until 1995, the state's daytime highway law asked drivers to operate at a speed that was, in the language of the statute, reasonable and prudent — a judgment left, remarkably, to the person behind the wheel.

Washington ended the experiment, not Montana. When Congress threatened to withhold federal highway dollars, the state capitulated and posted numeric limits. Many Montanans have never stopped resenting it. They are right to.

What the Old Law Actually Said

The revisionist history holds that the reasonable-and-prudent era was legal chaos — a free-for-all. The record says otherwise. The law required drivers to account for traffic, weather, visibility, and road conditions. A driver doing 85 on an empty stretch of eastbound interstate in July was operating within the law. A driver doing 65 in a January whiteout was not.

In other words, the old standard was more honest than the current one, which posts an identical number for a dry summer afternoon and a blowing-snow evening in February, and then asks troopers to enforce a fiction.

The Safety Record Nobody Wants to Discuss

Critics predicted carnage. Studies from the era, including analyses by national traffic researchers, found no statistically significant increase in highway fatality rates attributable to Montana's system. The fatality rate on Montana interstates during the daytime reasonable-and-prudent years was, by several measures, comparable to or better than neighboring states operating under rigid federal mandates.

Meanwhile, the compliance problem persists. When posted limits sit far below the speed most drivers consider safe, the law loses legitimacy. Every driver exceeding it becomes technically criminal; enforcement becomes selective, and respect for traffic law erodes generally.

Freedom, Tourism, and the Long Way Across

There is also an economic argument. Montana's five-hundred-mile interstate corridors are, for many travelers, a means of crossing the state, not visiting it. A state that trusts drivers on its empty highways projects something no tourism brochure can buy: a reputation for treating adults like adults. The reasonable-and-prudent era became legend precisely because it was distinctive — part of the Montana brand before anyone thought to market one.

And there is the matter of principle. A speed limit written to satisfy a federal funding threat is not a safety regulation; it is a tribute. Montana's legislature has shown before that it will push back on federal overreach when it matters. Traffic law is where that pushback could begin again.

The Honest Alternative

Reviving reasonable and prudent would require careful drafting — nighttime limits, truck limits, and enhanced penalties for genuine recklessness. No serious advocate proposes lawlessness. The proposal is the opposite: a law that describes actual safe driving instead of an arbitrary digit.

Montanans do not need permission from Washington to govern their own highways prudently. They did it once. They could do it again — and this time, tell the story truthfully.