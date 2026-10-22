Basement Bound: Five Montana Courthouses Where History Is Soaking in the Dark

Every county in Montana has a vault. Not every county has a plan for what happens when the water heater above that vault fails.

Montana's News surveyed records conditions in county courthouses across the state and ranked five where the state's documentary memory is most acutely at risk. What emerges is a portrait of clerks doing custodial work with mop buckets and plastic sheeting, guarding paper that predates statehood.

1. Phillips County, Malta

The basement archive here holds homestead-era land patents and probate files reaching back to the county's 1912 organization. A 2023 water main break two blocks from the courthouse sent staff scrambling to move boxes off the floor as seepage crept along the foundation. Nothing was lost — barely. The records remain on steel shelving with no dehumidification and no digitization budget. The deputy clerk who led the evacuation has since assembled her own disaster checklist, photocopied and kept in a three-ring binder.

2. Fergus County, Lewistown

Fergus County's marriage registers and district court minutes occupy a lower level that has flooded twice since 2010, according to staff. Some volumes show tide lines of their own. A local historical society has begun scanning the oldest books on a consumer flatbed scanner, a page at a time, on volunteer hours. At the current pace, full digitization of the pre-1940 records is estimated to take eleven years.

3. Powder River County, Broadus

A single part-time clerk is responsible for the entire records collection here, including naturalization papers and early school district filings stored in a room that shares a wall with the building's plumbing stack. There is no environmental monitoring of any kind. The clerk keeps towels stacked by the door and describes her role as "half records manager, half weather watcher."

4. Deer Lodge County, Anaconda

The courthouse archive includes court dockets from the copper-era boom, records that document labor disputes and company-town life found nowhere else in such detail. They sit in a basement that staff report has experienced recurring humidity problems. Mold remediation was performed on part of the collection in 2019; the county has no line item for a repeat.

5. Dawson County, Glendive

Dawson County's deed books survive, but their basement storage sits below the water table's reach during spring rises along the Yellowstone. Sump pumps run continuously during melt season. Staff have moved the most fragile volumes upstairs — into a hallway — because there is nowhere else.

What Could Be Done

Archivists note that the fix is neither exotic nor expensive by government standards: climate-controlled storage, priority scanning of the oldest and most used volumes, and a statewide grant program for county records. Legislation to fund such efforts has been introduced in past sessions and stalled.

Until then, the state's founding documents remain where they have always been — in the basement, under the pipes, watched over by whoever is on duty that day.