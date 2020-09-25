TEDxBillings Presents First TEDxBillings Event In Over Five Years

Syndicated by: Montana News

September 25, 2020 – Billings, MT – A group of local business professionals will present TEDxBillings, taking place at the historical Babcock Theatre on February 27, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m The event will feature 16 presenters from around the Billings’ community who will share their very own “TED Talk” right in our downtown.

TED is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading thinkers and doers to share ideas that matter in any disciple – Technology, Entertainment, Design, science, humanities, business, development, and so much more. In the spirit of “ideas worth spreading,” TED has granted TEDx licenses for local, independently-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. This year’s theme for Billings’ event is “Inspiration Under the Big Sky: Staying True to our Roots While Developing Our Future.”

Per TED, Inc. directive, there will be only 100 tickets sold to the main event at the Babcock. An additional 100 tickets will be sold for a satellite site, The Pub Station, where the event will be live streamed. TEDxBillings will provide opportunities to engage in meaningful discussion, gain some inspiration, and connect to the local community.

Of the sixteen (16) presenters, four (4) headliners have already been announced and include:

Tim Pollard, the Founder and CEO of Oratium and the author of The Compelling Communicator



Chrissy Pratt, Executive Director of Elephation, a non-profit dedicated to consulting elephant organizations on improving the lives and welfare of elephants in care through science and compassion



Sherry Winn, the Founder of The Winning Leadership Company, a two-time Olympian, National Basketball Coach of the Year, and an Amazon Three-Time Best Selling Author



William Henry, the Founder of Be Better World, an anti-bullying campaign, and the Owner of the Big Sky Ballin’ sports organization as well as several other local small businesses.

The twelve other presenters have all been selected and will be announced periodically on all our social media sites, Facebook, InstaGram, and LinkedIn.

In addition to the main event, three Salon Events will occur prior to the main event in February, Each Salon Event will allow ticket holders an intimate sneak-peak of the headline speakers as well as unique networking opportunities. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Tickets to the Salon Events are $20. The first event is October 3, 2020 at 6:30 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at The Post. The number of tickets is limited due to COVID restrictions.