Liberal Steve Bullock Can't Hide His Radical Socialist Beliefs From Montana Voters: Bullock's Senator Candidacy, is Doomed

According to Montana history, Liberal Steve Bullock is desperately trying to hide his Radical Socialist beliefs and trying to rewrite his history with the state of Montana.





While chasing his hopeless presidential dreams last year, Bullock let his true liberal colors show. Among a number of radical proposals he expressed support for, Bullock told the Washington Post that he was open to "packing the courts. "



Radical Socialist Steve Bullock explicitly, stated

"I'm open to the idea of packing the courts with liberal judges."

Steve Bullock is in favor of a radical socialist activist judges, who's intent is to completely gut the Second Amendment, give Washington, D.C. statehood, kill job-creating projects like Keystone XL, and alter who we are as a nation.



Fast forward to today, and Bullock is trying to erase this history and conceal his liberal roots. Bullock's liberal spokesperson told the media he "doesn't believe" this is a "conversation to be having or that this is a solution to the challenges we face now."



Montanans deserve a Senator who is honest with them about the policies they support, and also one who has never endorsed the radical proposal to pack the Supreme Court.



Steve Bullock is a liberal Socialist. Montana voters DO NOT WANT A LIBERAL SOCIALIST SENATOR. Despite his best efforts, that's a fact he can't hide.



History can't be rewritten! Steve Bullock is a Radical Socialist Democrat that Montana DOES NOT WANT! HE failed as a Governor, he failed at running for President, and he failed at attending to Montana issues.