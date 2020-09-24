National Faith & Blue Essay Contest

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.— Calling all Cheyenne High School Juniors and Seniors!!!!! Have you

ever thought about becoming the Police Chief for a day or what changes you would make in our

community of you were the Chief? Now is your chance to make a difference.

The Faith & Blue essay contest will give you a chance to become the Chief for a day and

possibly implement your idea. Your idea for the essay should be about what you would do to

bridge the gap between the local community and the Cheyenne Police Department, if you were

chief for a day.

If you have been paying attention to national news, you are aware that some

communities have a clear divide between the residents and the police. In Cheyenne, we are very

lucky to work with our community and foster great relationships. We also realize the need of

input from our community to maintain and improve these relationships.

Now is your chance to step up and help bridge the gap. As a you become young adults, engaging

with your community is very important. It gives you the opportunity to have ownership and pride

in the place you live. It provides you the opportunity to give back and be a part of making your

town the best it can be for everyone.

Your 500-650 word essay is due by 11:59 P.M. on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Turn them in to

your school resource officer, or via email to the SRO Supervisor (jgay@cheyennepd.org).

6 finalists will be selected by Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The winners will be announced

Monday, October 12, 2020, at 6:00 P.M. during a special event at First United Methodist Church

(108 E. 18th St.). More details on this event will follow later.

Two 1st place winners will be sworn in as Chief for a day and each will win a grand prize of $500

along with other gifts from local merchants. While acting as Chief for the day, you will have the

opportunity to implement your ideas. Two 2nd place winners will each receive $100 and two 3rd

place winners will receive $50.

This contest is open to public, private and home schooled juniors and seniors in Cheyenne.