Emergency Responder calls for Yellowstone County

September 24, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Monana News

Briefing Listing ReportNumber Of Hours24Date/Time Range09/22/2020 18:00 -09/23/2020 18:00Call TypesGrass Fire, Service Assist Fire, Fire Building Alarm, Structure Fire, EMS Call, EMS Code Response, EMS No Code Response, Rescue, HazMat Investigation, Trash/Dumpster Fire, Escape, Vehicle Fire, Alert 1 Response to Airport, Alert 2 Response to Airport, Alert 3 Response to Airport, Ambulance Only, 2nd Page Fire, MVA EMS Code, MVA EMS No Code, Ambulance Only

 

CODE Incidents Beat Date/TimeCall Type Location Primary Officer Dispositions Incident

 

NumberORIWEST09/22/2020 18:06:46Grass FireTHORNTON RD @ BLUE CREEK RD, Billings2020-0000003222071C209/22/2020 18:32:09EMS Call2622 CUSTER AVE, BillingsTipton, Adam 2020-0001281303001C209/22/2020 18:32:34EMS Call2622 CUSTER AVE, Billings2020-00011297AMREAST09/22/2020 18:50:11Grass FireLAT: 45.7821; LON: -108.0746, HuntleyEhrlick, John (Jake) 2020-0001281403001EAST09/22/2020 18:50:11Grass FireLAT: 45.7821; LON: -108.0746, Huntley2020-0000018803035EAST09/22/2020 18:50:11Grass FireLAT: 45.7821; LON: -108.0746, Huntley2020-0000022703002EAST09/22/2020 18:50:11Grass FireLAT: 45.7821; LON: -108.0746, Huntley2020-0000061103052EAST09/22/2020 18:50:11Grass FireLAT: 45.7821; LON: -108.0746, Huntley2020-0000041403031EAST09/22/2020 18:50:11Grass FireLAT: 45.7821; LON: -108.0746, Huntley2020-0000040803033EAST09/22/2020 18:50:11Grass FireLAT: 45.7821; LON: 2020-0000008603038

 

-108.0746, HuntleyEAST09/22/2020 19:00:35Grass FireANITA DAM RD @ S 29TH RD, Pompeys Pillar2020-0000040903033C309/22/2020 19:27:38Service Assist Fire3900 OLYMPIC BLVD D104, Billings Kinkead, Todd 2020-0001281503001SHEP E09/22/2020 19:46:36EMS Call7842 SHEPHERD RD, Shepherd2020-00011298AMRSHEP E09/22/2020 19:46:57EMS Code Response7842 SHEPHERD RD, Shepherd2020-0000041503031B209/22/2020 19:56:15EMS Call2701 6TH AVE N, BillingsJares, Benjamin 2020-0001281603001C109/22/2020 19:56:45EMS Code Response2010 GRAND AVE, BillingsTipton, Adam 2020-0001281703001B209/22/2020 19:57:00EMS Call2701 6TH AVE N, Billings2020-00011299AMRC109/22/2020 19:57:47EMS Call2010 GRAND AVE, Billings2020-00011300AMRD109/22/2020 20:11:16EMS Call715 S 28TH ST, Billings Cotrell, Daniel 2020-0001281803001C109/22/2020 20:25:48EMS Code Response2309 PATRICIA LN, BillingsTipton, Adam 2020-0001281903001C109/22/2020 20:26:02EMS Call2309 PATRICIA LN, Billings2020-00011302AMRA109/22/2020 20:36:42EMS No Code Response236 MAIN ST, Billings Mckinney, Allen 2020-0001282003001A109/22/2020 20:37:46EMS No Code Response236 MAIN ST, Billings2020-00011303AMRB209/22/2020 21:10:48EMS No Code Response2520 1ST AVE N, Billings Cotrell, Daniel 2020-0001282103001B209/22/2020 21:11:21EMS Call2520 1ST AVE N, Billings2020-00011304AMRLOCK09/22/2020 21:41:53Grass FireLAT: 45.8249; LON: -108.3877, Billings2020-0000061203052A209/22/2020 22:13:58EMS Code Response34 LAPIN ST, Billings Mckinney, Allen 2020-0001282203001A209/22/2020 22:14:19EMS Call34 LAPIN ST, Billings2020-00011305AMR09/22/2020 23:02:51Grass FireHWY 472020-0000011903003

 

C109/22/2020 23:14:10EMS Code Response1116 29TH ST W, BillingsTipton, Adam 2020-0001282303001C109/22/2020 23:14:28EMS Call1116 29TH ST W, Billings2020-00011306AMRC209/22/2020 23:14:54EMS Call4001 BELL AVE 105, Billings Krieger, Trevor J2020-0001282403001C209/22/2020 23:15:13EMS Call4001 BELL AVE 105, Billings2020-00011307AMRB209/22/2020 23:42:13EMS No Code Response2520 1ST AVE N, BillingsCotrell, Daniel 2020-0001282503001B209/22/2020 23:42:20EMS No Code Response2520 1ST AVE N, Billings2020-00011308AMRC109/23/2020 00:04:48EMS Code Response3980 PARKHILL DR 317, Billings Krieger, Trevor J2020-0001282603001C109/23/2020 00:04:57EMS Call3980 PARKHILL DR 317, Billings2020-00011309AMRC209/23/2020 01:11:00EMS Code Response2404 CENTRAL AVE, Billings Kinkead, Todd 2020-0001282703001C209/23/2020 01:11:11EMS Call2404 CENTRAL AVE, Billings2020-00011310AMRA109/23/2020 01:36:41Service Assist Fire1225 LAKE ELMO DR a, Billings Mckinney, Allen 2020-0001282803001C209/23/2020 02:26:41EMS Call24TH ST W @ CENTRAL AVE, Billings Kinkead, Todd 2020-0001282903001B209/23/2020 04:17:08EMS Call1219 N 25TH ST, Billings Jares, Benjamin 2020-0001283003001B209/23/2020 04:17:16EMS Call1219 N 25TH ST, Billings2020-00011312AMRB209/23/2020 04:26:37EMS No Code Response706 N 24TH ST 1, Billings Jares, Benjamin 2020-0001283103001B209/23/2020 04:26:44EMS Call706 N 24TH ST 1, Billings2020-00011313AMRB209/23/2020 05:54:09EMS Code Response1830 4TH AVE N, Billings Jares, Benjamin 2020-0001283203001B209/23/2020 05:54:20EMS Call1830 4TH AVE N, Billings2020-00011314AMRB209/23/2020 06:15:59EMS Code Response124 N 22ND ST 14, Billings Jares, Benjamin 2020-0001283303001B209/23/2020 06:16:09EMS Call124 N 22ND ST 14, Billings2020-00011315AMRD209/23/2020 07:14:16EMS Call4207 VAUGHN LN, Billings Lynch, James 2020-0001283503001

 

D209/23/2020 07:15:01EMS Call4207 VAUGHN LN, Billings2020-00011316AMRD209/23/2020 07:31:48EMS Code Response5400 MIDLAND RD, Billings Banfield, Jason 2020-0001283603001D209/23/2020 07:32:18EMS Call5400 MIDLAND RD, Billings2020-00011317AMRD209/23/2020 07:49:58Vehicle Fire ELYSIAN RD @ EAST LN, Billings Banfield, Jason 2020-0001283703001D209/23/2020 07:57:02EMS Call4120 STATE AVE, Billings Lynch, James 2020-0001283803001D209/23/2020 07:57:22EMS Call4120 STATE AVE, Billings2020-00011318AMRB209/23/2020 09:15:21Fire Building Alarm2022 BURNSTEAD DR, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001283903001B109/23/2020 10:58:07Fire Building Alarm425 GRAND AVE, Billings Lynch, James 2020-0001284003001B109/23/2020 11:18:53EMS No Code Response620 1/2 N 32ND ST, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001284103001B109/23/2020 11:19:10EMS Call620 1/2 N 32ND ST, Billings2020-00011319AMRA209/23/2020 11:24:51EMS Code Response1439 MAIN ST 131, Billings Odonnell, Taig 2020-0001284203001A209/23/2020 11:25:07EMS Call1439 MAIN ST 131, Billings2020-00011320AMRB209/23/2020 12:04:06EMS No Code Response6TH AVE N @ N 24TH ST, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001284303001B209/23/2020 12:04:20EMS No Code Response6TH AVE N @ N 24TH ST, Billings2020-00011321AMRLOCK09/23/2020 12:08:38Grass FireLAT: 45.8111; LON: -108.3324, Billings2020-0000018903035LOCK09/23/2020 12:08:38Grass FireLAT: 45.8111; LON: -108.3324, Billings2020-0000061303052LOCK09/23/2020 12:08:38Grass FireLAT: 45.8111; LON: -108.3324, Billings2020-0000041003033

 

C309/23/2020 12:41:45EMS Code Response16 GOLDUST DR, Billings Banfield, Jason 2020-0001284403001C309/23/2020 12:42:10EMS Call16 GOLDUST DR, Billings2020-00011322AMRB209/23/2020 12:46:52MVA EMS CodeDIVISION ST @ BROADWATER AVE, Billings Lynch, James 2020-0001284503001C109/23/2020 13:09:38EMS Code Response2925 E MACDONALD DR, Billings Smith, Brad 2020-0001284603001C109/23/2020 13:09:55EMS Call2925 E MACDONALD DR, Billings2020-00011324AMRB209/23/2020 13:16:16EMS Call2800 10TH AVE N, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001284703001B209/23/2020 13:16:39EMS Call2800 10TH AVE N, Billings2020-00011325AMRB209/23/2020 13:42:04EMS No Code ResponseN 26TH ST @ MONTANA AVE, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001284803001B209/23/2020 13:42:39EMS No Code Response N 26TH ST @ MONTANA AVE, Billings2020-00011326AMRC309/23/2020 14:15:49EMS No Code Response3900 OLYMPIC BLVD K203, Billings Banfield, Jason 2020-0001284903001C309/23/2020 14:16:08EMS Call3900 OLYMPIC BLVD K203, Billings2020-00011327AMRB209/23/2020 14:20:54EMS No Code Response2620 6TH AVE N, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001285003001B209/23/2020 14:21:17EMS Call2620 6TH AVE N, Billings2020-00011328AMRB209/23/2020 14:30:20EMS Code Response2620 6TH AVE N, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001285103001B209/23/2020 14:32:40EMS Code Response2620 6TH AVE N, Billings2020-00011329AMRC209/23/2020 15:10:47EMS Code Response2104 CONCORD DR, Billings Banfield, Jason 2020-0001285203001C209/23/2020 15:11:17EMS Call2104 CONCORD DR, Billings2020-00011330AMRC209/23/2020 15:21:13EMS Call605 NELSON DR, Billings Smith, Brad 2020-0001285303001C209/23/2020 15:23:49EMS Call605 NELSON DR, Billings2020-00011331AMR

 

A109/23/2020 15:32:11EMS Code Response1532 WESTCHESTER SQ W, Billings Mamayek, Bryan 2020-0001285403001A109/23/2020 15:32:45EMS Call1532 WESTCHESTER SQ W, Billings2020-00011332AMRC209/23/2020 15:45:36EMS Call305 17TH ST W, Billings Smith, Brad 2020-0001285503001C209/23/2020 15:46:02EMS Call305 17TH ST W, Billings2020-00011333AMRA109/23/2020 16:03:09Fire Building Alarm1630 INVERNESS DR, Billings Mamayek, Bryan 2020-0001285603001B209/23/2020 16:11:17EMS Code Response223 N 29TH ST, Billings Bentz, Kevin R2020-0001285703001B209/23/2020 16:11:59EMS Call223 N 29TH ST, Billings2020-00011334AMRA109/23/2020 16:26:14EMS Code Response1440 TWIN OAKS DR, Billings Mamayek, Bryan 2020-0001285803001A109/23/2020 16:26:49EMS Call1440 TWIN OAKS DR, Billings2020-00011335AMREAST09/23/2020 16:34:57EMS No Code Response1477 ASH ST, Worden2020-0000041103033C209/23/2020 17:37:08EMS No Code Response2841 CUMBERLAND HILL RD, Billings2020-0001285903001C209/23/2020 17:37:57EMS Call2841 CUMBERLAND HILL RD, Billings2020-00011336AMRC109/23/2020 17:58:21Service Assist Fire1508 LEWIS AVE, Billings

 

 

