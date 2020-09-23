Billings Man Jacob Bryan Whiteman Arrested For PFMA and Violation of No-Contact Order

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Jacob Bryan Whiteman was arrested and charged with (1) count of PFMA and (1) count of Violation of PFMA no-contact order.



According to records, Billings Police Officer Farrel-Fox and Q Johnson were responding to an alleged assault by a male upon a female in an apartment building located in the 3000 block of Boulder Ave in Billings.



A neighbor listed with the initial os C.L. called the police because he observed and heard a female screaming for help.



C.L. observed a male identified as Jacob Whiteman arguing with a female. C.L. told Billings Police that he saw Jacob Whiteman chocking the female and on top of the female.



Billings Police knocked on the door. A female-identified, as J.S., answered the door and stated, that no one was home, refusing to allow officers to conduct a welfare check.



Officers detained J.S. and made entry into the building in an attempt to ensure that no was injured or needed medical help.



The female made contact with the Officers indicating that her boyfriend of 5 months; left the apartment through the back door. Officers searched the home and discovered that the suspect was hiding underneath sheets in the closet.



C.L. stated that he observed through the window Jacob Whiteman straddling the female and holding her down. He later recanted his earlier statement to police and told them that based on the angle he could not see if, in-fact Jacob Whiteman had his hands around the neck or near her chest or shoulders.



This last statement was different from the earlier statement he made to the police in the beginning.





