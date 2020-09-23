Billings Man Jacob Bryan Whiteman Arrested For PFMA and Violation of No-Contact Order

September 23, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Jacob Bryan Whiteman was arrested and charged with (1) count of PFMA and (1) count of Violation of PFMA no-contact order.

According to records, Billings Police Officer Farrel-Fox and Q Johnson were responding to an alleged assault by a male upon a female in an apartment building located in the 3000 block of Boulder Ave in Billings.

A neighbor listed with the initial os C.L. called the police because he observed and heard a female screaming for help.   

C.L. observed a male identified as Jacob Whiteman arguing with a female.  C.L. told Billings Police that he saw Jacob Whiteman chocking the female and on top of the female.

Billings Police knocked on the door.  A female-identified, as J.S., answered the door and stated, that no one was home, refusing to allow officers to conduct a welfare check.

Officers detained J.S. and made entry into the building in an attempt to ensure that no was injured or needed medical help.

The female made contact with the Officers indicating that her boyfriend of 5 months; left the apartment through the back door.  Officers searched the home and discovered that the suspect was hiding underneath sheets in the closet.

C.L. stated that he observed through the window Jacob Whiteman straddling the female and holding her down.  He later recanted his earlier statement to police and told them that based on the angle he could not see if, in-fact Jacob Whiteman had his hands around the neck or near her chest or shoulders.

This last statement was different from the earlier statement he made to the police in the beginning.


 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Liberal Steve Bullock Can't Hide His Radical Socialist Beliefs From Montana Voters: Bullock's Senator Candidacy, is Doomed

September 24, 2020

Powerful TVA Learns Little People Can Fight Back

September 24, 2020

National Faith & Blue Essay Contest

September 24, 2020

Emergency Responder calls for Yellowstone County

September 24, 2020

Billings Man Jacob Bryan Whiteman Arrested For PFMA and Violation of No-Contact Order

September 23, 2020

23-Year-Old Killed Because He And His Friend Did Not Belong To a Gang

September 23, 2020

Climate Hustle 2 Premieres This Thursday: Ignore The Climate Alarm, Clean Energy And Cancel Culture Industry Con Artists

September 23, 2020

Gallatin County Real Estate Show Strong Sales,Tight Inventory And Higher Prices

September 23, 2020

Medical Conditions During COVID-19

September 22, 2020

Great Recipe Hack For Time Saving Meals

September 22, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic