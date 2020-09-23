23-Year-Old Killed Because He And His Friend Did Not Belong To a Gang

September 23, 2020

Pacoima: Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing 23-year-old Rony Jovel.

 

On September 13, 2020, around 5:30 a.m., Foothill Area officers responded to a shooting call

in the 12500 block of De Garmo Avenue in Pacoima. Upon arrival, officers located Jovel who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation revealed the following:

 

Jovel and a friend were at the location waiting for a ride.

 

Two male Black suspects approached in a white sedan, at which time one of the suspects asked if they belonged to a gang.

 

Jovel and his friend, who have no gang ties, replied, "No."

 

One of the suspects then shot at Jovel with a handgun, striking him.

 

The suspects fled the location in the white sedan.

 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported Jovel to a local hospital. On September 16, 2020, Jovel unfortunately died.  The case # is NR20233dm

