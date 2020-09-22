Yellowstone County Criminal Law and Motion Cases

September 22, 2020

|

JUDGE MOSES

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

DC 20-1255 State of MT v Billie Rae Dupree IN-V Arraignment

(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders

20-29677 JC

Assault with Weapon F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-1173 State of MT v Amber Lynn Lanphear IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-ad J. Gregory Tomicich Sentencing

16-22988 AV Waive PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft 2nd Offense M

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0992 State of MT v Pablo Leandro Ramirez IN-V Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/23/20

20-29393 AV

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Partner or Family Member Assault F

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0780 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ad Public Defenders No PSI

19-27503 AV

Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F

 

 

 

DC 19-0633 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ad J. Gregory Tomicich No PSI

19-27324 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0041 State of MT v Skyler Delray Anderson IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

17-23479

Ct1: Theft F

 

 

David P. Kenat Jr.

See also: DC 19-1257 | 19-27974 | Jury Trial Reset - 09/28/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 10-0671 State of MT v Richard Allen Bixby IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

10-17001

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

 

 

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1232 State of MT v Byron Jarred Goodman IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Gregory E. Paskell

18-26363

Ct1: DUI F

 

 

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0800 State of MT v Echo Marie Herrington IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca

18-25881

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Burglary F

 

Derrek Skinner

See also: DC 19-1207 | 19-27926 | Sentencing - 11/17/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0030 State of MT v Laramie Troy Jackson IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

12-18597 DM

Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F

 

 

Allan Don Kitterman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0731 State of MT v Jeffrey James Mapel IN-V Apr BW

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders Reset Omni

20-29106 GB TR: 10/13/20

Assault with Weapon F

 

 

DC 20-1256

State of MT v

Jeffrey James Mapel

IN-V

Arraignment

(HARADA)

Co Atty-bdl

Public Defenders

 

 

20-29680

GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M

Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M

Ct4: Unlawful Display of Fictitious Plates M

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-1033 State of MT v Terry Kraig Runsabove IN-V Bond Reduction

(MOSES) Co Atty-ad A.K.A. Terrence Kraig Runsabove TR: 11/23/20

20-29428 AV J. Gregory Tomicich

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0897 State of MT v Scott Lee McKerrigan IN-V Evidentiary Hearing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PV Disposition

17-24405

Ct1: Exploitation of an Older Person F

Ct2: Theft (Common Scheme) F

 

 

DC 17-0896 State of MT v Scott Lee McKerrigan IN-V Evidentiary Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PV Disposition

17-24312

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

 

 

Shannon Berg

 

 

 

**WALK-INS START AT 10:00**

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0844 State of MT v Pourya Najafabadi Aghababaei Arraignment

(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Clark Mathews NTA from Citrus Hills PD in

18-25916 HC California

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0772 State of MT v Justin James Burshia Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW

20-29145 JW

Bail-jumping F

 

DC 06-0365 State of MT v Justin James Burshia Mtn Quash BW

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset PV Rev Hrg

05-12522

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F

 

Josh Green

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-1223 State of MT v Kevin Wayne Lessard Arraignment

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders

20-29638 JW

Robbery F

 

 

See also: DC 16-0831 | 16-22659 | PV Rev Hrg - 10/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0061 State of MT v Vanetta Josie Montoya Change of Plea

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 9/28/20

19-26762 JW

Theft F

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1310 State of MT v Richard Alan Archuleta Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PSI

19-27901 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Theft by Accountability F

Ct3: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1225 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca Srv Rev Rel Petition

19-27956 AV PSI

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

 

 

DC 19-1151 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca PSI

19-27874 AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0371 State of MT v Isaac William Greene Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Penelope S. Strong PSI

18-26404 JW

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F

Ct2: Criminal Mischief M

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0229 State of MT v Jeri Dawn Nava Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ad Darcy Critchfield PSI

19-26925 AV

Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0401 State of MT v Aron Jason Dolan PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

14-20793

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

 

 

Patrick Rogers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0137 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II Sentencing

(MOSES) Co Atty-ad Analicia Pianca Status of Counsel

18-26419 AV PSI

Ct1: Negligent Vehicular Assault F

Ct2: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

 

DC 14-0292 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca Status of Counsel

14-19945

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

 

 

Evelena (Lea) Werhonig

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0309 State of MT v Jacob Allen Spindlow PV Disposition

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich

19-26996

Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F

 

 

Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0775 State of MT v James Lawrence Archer PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-jef A.K.A. Kevin Michael Alston

18-25824 J. Gregory Tomicich

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

 

 

Jessica Skogen

See also: DC 20-0750 | 20-29126 | Jury Trial Reset - 11/23/2020

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1003 State of MT v Justin Andrew Hoeg PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Katie Heller

19-27709

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F

 

 

Shane Skillen

See also: DC 20-0524 | 20-28877 | Jury Trial - 09/28/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0650 State of MT v Adam Scott Nelson PV Rev Hrg

(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Gregory E. Paskell

13-19261

Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F

Ct3: Robbery F

Ct4: Attempted Arson F

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0417 State of MT v Jasmine Lea Moen Srv Rev Rel Petition

(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Kara Nipper TR: 10/13/20

20-28723 JW

Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F

Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection F

Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection 2nd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0967 State of MT v Kimberlee H. Carroll Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW

20-29365 AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0424 State of MT v Ricky D. Scoggin Mtn Quash BW/PV Srv Pet Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PV Rev Hrg

14-20080 PV Disposition

DUI F

 

 

Brad Pinnick

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
