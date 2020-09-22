Yellowstone County Criminal Law and Motion Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE MOSES
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
DC 20-1255 State of MT v Billie Rae Dupree IN-V Arraignment
(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders
20-29677 JC
Assault with Weapon F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-1173 State of MT v Amber Lynn Lanphear IN-V Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-ad J. Gregory Tomicich Sentencing
16-22988 AV Waive PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft 2nd Offense M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0992 State of MT v Pablo Leandro Ramirez IN-V Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 11/23/20
20-29393 AV
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0780 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ad Public Defenders No PSI
19-27503 AV
Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender F
DC 19-0633 State of MT v Vernon Charles Tsosie IN-V Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ad J. Gregory Tomicich No PSI
19-27324 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0041 State of MT v Skyler Delray Anderson IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
17-23479
Ct1: Theft F
David P. Kenat Jr.
See also: DC 19-1257 | 19-27974 | Jury Trial Reset - 09/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 10-0671 State of MT v Richard Allen Bixby IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
10-17001
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Derrek Skinner
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1232 State of MT v Byron Jarred Goodman IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Gregory E. Paskell
18-26363
Ct1: DUI F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0800 State of MT v Echo Marie Herrington IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca
18-25881
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Burglary F
Derrek Skinner
See also: DC 19-1207 | 19-27926 | Sentencing - 11/17/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0030 State of MT v Laramie Troy Jackson IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
12-18597 DM
Ct1: Assault on a Peace Officer F
Allan Don Kitterman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0731 State of MT v Jeffrey James Mapel IN-V Apr BW
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders Reset Omni
20-29106 GB TR: 10/13/20
Assault with Weapon F
DC 20-1256
State of MT v
Jeffrey James Mapel
IN-V
Arraignment
(HARADA)
Co Atty-bdl
Public Defenders
20-29680
GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct3: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Liability Protection in Effect M
Ct4: Unlawful Display of Fictitious Plates M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1033 State of MT v Terry Kraig Runsabove IN-V Bond Reduction
(MOSES) Co Atty-ad A.K.A. Terrence Kraig Runsabove TR: 11/23/20
20-29428 AV J. Gregory Tomicich
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0897 State of MT v Scott Lee McKerrigan IN-V Evidentiary Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PV Disposition
17-24405
Ct1: Exploitation of an Older Person F
Ct2: Theft (Common Scheme) F
DC 17-0896 State of MT v Scott Lee McKerrigan IN-V Evidentiary Hearing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PV Disposition
17-24312
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Shannon Berg
**WALK-INS START AT 10:00**
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0844 State of MT v Pourya Najafabadi Aghababaei Arraignment
(SOUZA) Co Atty-pdv Clark Mathews NTA from Citrus Hills PD in
18-25916 HC California
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0772 State of MT v Justin James Burshia Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW
20-29145 JW
Bail-jumping F
DC 06-0365 State of MT v Justin James Burshia Mtn Quash BW
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich Reset PV Rev Hrg
05-12522
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Endangerment F
Josh Green
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1223 State of MT v Kevin Wayne Lessard Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders
20-29638 JW
Robbery F
See also: DC 16-0831 | 16-22659 | PV Rev Hrg - 10/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0061 State of MT v Vanetta Josie Montoya Change of Plea
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef J. Gregory Tomicich TR: 9/28/20
19-26762 JW
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1310 State of MT v Richard Alan Archuleta Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy J. Gregory Tomicich PSI
19-27901 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Theft by Accountability F
Ct3: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M to be dismissed
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1225 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca Srv Rev Rel Petition
19-27956 AV PSI
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 19-1151 State of MT v Vidella Stump Corcoran Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Analicia Pianca PSI
19-27874 AV
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0371 State of MT v Isaac William Greene Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Penelope S. Strong PSI
18-26404 JW
Ct1: Criminal Mischief F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0229 State of MT v Jeri Dawn Nava Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ad Darcy Critchfield PSI
19-26925 AV
Ct1: Theft Possession of Stolen Property F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0401 State of MT v Aron Jason Dolan PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
14-20793
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Patrick Rogers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0137 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II Sentencing
(MOSES) Co Atty-ad Analicia Pianca Status of Counsel
18-26419 AV PSI
Ct1: Negligent Vehicular Assault F
Ct2: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
DC 14-0292 State of MT v Lamont Jerome Stein II PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Analicia Pianca Status of Counsel
14-19945
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Evelena (Lea) Werhonig
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0309 State of MT v Jacob Allen Spindlow PV Disposition
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar J. Gregory Tomicich
19-26996
Ct1: Criminal Child Endangerment F
Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0775 State of MT v James Lawrence Archer PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-jef A.K.A. Kevin Michael Alston
18-25824 J. Gregory Tomicich
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Jessica Skogen
See also: DC 20-0750 | 20-29126 | Jury Trial Reset - 11/23/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1003 State of MT v Justin Andrew Hoeg PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Katie Heller
19-27709
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Shane Skillen
See also: DC 20-0524 | 20-28877 | Jury Trial - 09/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0650 State of MT v Adam Scott Nelson PV Rev Hrg
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Gregory E. Paskell
13-19261
Ct1: Aggravated Burglary F
Ct3: Robbery F
Ct4: Attempted Arson F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0417 State of MT v Jasmine Lea Moen Srv Rev Rel Petition
(DAVIES) Co Atty-iar Kara Nipper TR: 10/13/20
20-28723 JW
Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct2: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct3: Violation of Order of Protection 2nd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0967 State of MT v Kimberlee H. Carroll Arraignment
(MOSES) Co Atty-jy Public Defenders Mtn Quash BW
20-29365 AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0424 State of MT v Ricky D. Scoggin Mtn Quash BW/PV Srv Pet Rev
(MOSES) Co Atty-iar Nicole R. Gallagher PV Rev Hrg
14-20080 PV Disposition
DUI F
Brad Pinnick
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
