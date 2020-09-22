Helena Montana Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

In regards to the MEPA issued yesterday afternoon. The individual was located and is fine. There is no evidence of kidnapping, but the case is still currently under investigation.

On 09/21/2020 at 2201 hours, an Officer responded to the 1200 block of Prospect for a report of an individual trespassing at the location. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 42-year-old female was cited for trespass to property and released.

On 09/21/2020 at 2342 hours, an Officer responded to the 800 block of Napa Drive for a report of a possible physical altercation. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 21-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense partner family member assault.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 88 calls for service which included 5 accidents, 3 disorderly/disturbances, 3 family disturbances/domestic, 8 suspicious, 8 theft/frauds, 8 trespass, and 7 welfare checks.