Cody Wyoming Police Department News

The information provided in this release is based on calls for service received by the Park County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center and does not include the results or conclusions of any investigation that may be conducted based on the information in this release.

PRIOR ARRESTS: None at this time.September 21, 2020

ARRESTS:None at this time

Total 911 Calls – 0 *==========================================================================00:02 Patrol-Extra 2009210001 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================07:44 Patrol-Extra 2009210004 Officer initiated activity at Twin Creek Trail Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================07:54 Patrol-Extra 2009210005 Officer initiated activity at East-side Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:58 Patrol-Extra 2009210007 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:23 Abandoned Vehicle 2009210012 Occurred at Ace Hardware - Cody on 17TH St. . RP advised vehicle parked in front of store, unoccupied. Believes it's abandoned. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================08:40 Other Law Violations 2009210013 Occurred at Courthouse on Sheridan Ave. . Felon Voting. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================09:22 Miscellaneous Assistance 2009210018 Occurred at Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Ave. . Rp thinks someone put something in her drink Friday night. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.*=========================================================================

09:40 Extra Patrol Request 2009210021 Occurred at Sean Denamur Designs on Sheridan Ave. . Rp would like to speak officer, believes his business was being cased. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================12:55 Animal- Deceased 2009210050 Occurred on Sheridan Ave. Deceased deer in a field. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================13:17 Nuisance Complaint 2009210052 Occurred on Shoshone Trl South. Branches and limbs hanging over the sidewalk. . .*==========================================================================14:23 Other Law Violations 2009210058 Occurred at Main Street Kt's on Sheridan Ave. . RP would like to speak to an officer regarding issues with employer. . Disposition: Unable to Assist. *==========================================================================14:55 Motor Vehicle Crash 2009210067 Occurred on 18TH St. Mailbox knocked over. . .*==========================================================================15:14 Patrol-Extra 2009210073 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:21 Patrol-Extra 2009210077 Officer initiated activity at Twin Creek Trail Ave/Lame Deer Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================15:26 Traffic Stop 2009210078 Officer initiated activity at Robert St/Twin Creek Trail Ave, Cody. TS-, Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:27 Patrol-Extra 2009210080 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================16:13 Assist other Agency 2009210085 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. W/ pat unit. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================19:30 Traffic Stop 2009210105 Officer initiated activity at Cathcart Medical Center, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed/Unrestrained child. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================19:45 Property-Found 2009210108 Occurred on 8TH St. RP says he found a wallet at the above location and would like an officer to come pick it up. . . *==========================================================================20:30 Property-Lost 2009210109 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . RP lost her wallet somewhere in the above area. Black wallet with DL, credit cards, and medical cards. . .*==========================================================================20:35 Patrol-Extra 2009210110 Officer initiated activity at Trailhead Subdivision, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================20:37 Traffic Stop 2009210111 Officer initiated activity at Wyoming Legacy Meats, County Road 2AB, Cody. TS-Driver warned for no taillights. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================20:47 Patrol-Extra 2009210112 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:24 Traffic Stop 2009210114 Officer initiated activity at Pinnacle Bank (Branch), Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for P/S headlight. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:07 Domestic 2009210116 Occurred on Bleistein Ave. RP says her husband hit her in the back of the head and he has been drinking. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================22:51 Traffic Stop 2009210118 Officer initiated activity at 10TH St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for taillights out. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================22:55 Patrol-Extra 2009210120 Officer initiated activity at Mentock Park, Blackburn Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================23:02 Traffic Stop 2009210126 Officer initiated activity at Best Western Ivy Inn, 8TH St, Cody. TS- Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued