Shooting In The 2400 Dell Range Blvd Area Of Cheyenne Wyoming

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On September 15, 2020 at around 1:00 a.m.,
Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 2400 Dell Range Blvd. Officers arrived to find Lonnie Lieurance Jr, 28, of Cheyenne & Larry Turner Jr, 35, of Cheyenne suffering from gunshot wounds.
A third subject, Jana Hurd, 41, of Cheyenne was later contacted and also sustained a gunshot wound.
All three subjects are expected to recover from their injuries.Anyone with information may contact the Detective Division at 307-637-6510.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department. There is no danger to the community regarding this incident.
