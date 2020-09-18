Shooting In The 2400 Dell Range Blvd Area Of Cheyenne Wyoming

September 18, 2020

|

Montana News

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On September 15, 2020 at around 1:00 a.m.,

 

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 2400 Dell Range Blvd. Officers arrived to find Lonnie Lieurance Jr, 28, of Cheyenne & Larry Turner Jr, 35, of Cheyenne suffering from gunshot wounds.

 

A third subject, Jana Hurd, 41, of Cheyenne was later contacted and also sustained a gunshot wound.

 

All three subjects are expected to recover from their injuries.Anyone with information may contact the Detective Division at 307-637-6510.

 

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.  There is no danger to the community regarding this incident.

