Early Morning Car Jacking And Shooting Takes Place At Central Ave Zip Trip In Billings Montana

Early this morning, Billings Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. at about 2349hrs Billings police observed an occupied vehicle with at least 3 individuals in the vehicle shooting at another vehicle on South 28th and 8 Ave South. The suspect car fled the scene, as Police Officers pursued the vehicle.

Police were led on a a chase that stretched from the South side of Billings to the West end of Billings and then back towards the South side of Billings which ended at an apartment Complex.

The suspect took off running. Billings Police pursued the suspect on foot. The Montana Highway Patrol were able to hold a 30-year-old suspect at gun point while other officers were able to locate a 21-year-old female who was also running.

A third suspect is still at large. According to sources.

A 20-year-old was shot once "during an apparent car-jacking." which occurred at a gas station located at 2101 Central Ave.

The 20-year-old male was taken to the hospital but did not have life threatening injuries.

According to a Twitter post by the Billings Police:

Twitter

BillingsPD@BillingsPD

20-69123, 2349hrs. Ofc observed occup of a veh shooting @ another veh @ S 28 & 8 Ave S. Susp veh fled and Ofcs pursued. Pursued from south side to west end, and back to south side. Susp veh crashed 5th Ave S and S34. 30yo male driver & 21 F passenger arrested. Sgt. Lennick