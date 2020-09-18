Early Morning Car Jacking And Shooting Takes Place At Central Ave Zip Trip In Billings Montana

September 18, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Early this morning, Billings Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. at about 2349hrs Billings police observed an occupied vehicle with at least 3 individuals in the vehicle shooting at another vehicle on South 28th and 8 Ave South.  The suspect car fled the scene, as Police Officers pursued the vehicle. 

 

Police were led on a a chase that stretched from the South side of Billings to the West end of Billings and then back towards the South side of Billings which ended at an apartment Complex.

 

The suspect took off running.  Billings Police pursued the suspect on foot.   The Montana Highway Patrol were able to hold a 30-year-old suspect at gun point while other officers were able to locate a 21-year-old female who was also running.

 

A third suspect is still at large.   According to sources. 

 

A 20-year-old was shot once "during an apparent car-jacking." which occurred at a  gas station located at 2101 Central Ave.  

 

The 20-year-old male was taken to the hospital but did not have life threatening injuries.

*************************************************

According to a Twitter post by the Billings Police:

Twitter

BillingsPD@BillingsPD

 

 

20-69123, 2349hrs. Ofc observed occup of a veh shooting @ another veh @ S 28 & 8 Ave S. Susp veh fled and Ofcs pursued. Pursued from south side to west end, and back to south side. Susp veh crashed 5th Ave S and S34. 30yo male driver & 21 F passenger arrested. Sgt. Lennick

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Shooting In The 2400 Dell Range Blvd Area Of Cheyenne Wyoming

September 18, 2020

Cody Police Department News

September 18, 2020

Early Morning Car Jacking And Shooting Takes Place At Central Ave Zip Trip In Billings Montana

September 18, 2020

Helena Police Department News

September 17, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

September 17, 2020

Major Drug Bust: Over 5000 Pressed Fentanyal Pills 50 Times More Potent Than Heroin

September 17, 2020

Citizen Patrol Program Welcomes Cheyenne Citizen Involvement

September 16, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Revolver And Athletic Club Assistant Manager Indicted

September 16, 2020

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney Latest Example Of Another Collaborationist Conservative Easing Into The Swamp.

September 16, 2020

Biblical Prophetic, Historic Signing Of Abraham Accords

September 15, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic