Cody Police Department News

The information provided in this release is based on calls for service received by the Park County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center and does not include the results or conclusions of any investigation that may be conducted based on the information in this release.PRIOR ARRESTS: None at this time.

September 17, 2020 ARRESTS:09/17/20 Raymond Campbell, 31, Cody, Arrested for DUI: Cont Sub – 1st Off w/in 10 Yrs; Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance; Drive Vehicle w/in Single Lane; Motor Vehicle Crash (Incident# 2009170046)

Total 911 Calls – 2 *==========================================================================00:06 Patrol-Extra 2009170001 Officer initiated activity at Certainteed, County Road 2AB, Cody. Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================06:36 Animal-Noisy 2009170005 Occurred on East Carter Ave. Rp-states dogs have been barking for 45 minutes. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================06:37 Animal Call - Other 2009170006 Occurred at Maverik North on Big Horn Ave. Deer hit by car. Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================07:35 Abandoned Vehicle 2009170009 Officer initiated activity at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================07:36 Patrol-Extra 2009170010 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. Foot Patrol. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:38 Suspicious Activity 2009170011 Occurred on Rumsey Ave. RP states someone keeps trying to steal his political signs and he would like to speak to officer and have on record. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================07:40 Traffic Stop 2009170012 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:50 Patrol-Extra 2009170015 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed.

*==========================================================================07:56 Traffic Stop 2009170016 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver warned for speed in a school zone. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================08:01 Patrol-Extra 2009170017 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:11 Traffic Stop 2009170019 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave/North Lane, Cody. TS - Driver warned for speed in a school zone. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================08:24 Traffic Stop 2009170021 Officer initiated activity at 17TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - Driver side tail light inoperable. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================09:05 Property-Found 2009170024 Occurred at Midwest Fence on Big Horn Ave. Rp found a pair of reading glasses in a green pouch. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================11:11 Parking Problem 2009170039 Occurred at Chamberlin Inn on 12TH St. Vehicle parked where they are setting up tents for an event. Disposition: Informational.*==========================================================================12:17 Motor Vehicle Crash 2009170046 Occurred on Beck Ave. Red Subaru v truck. Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================13:42 Miscellaneous Assistance 2009170058 Occurred at River View DR/9TH St. Vehicle parked at location for the past 2 weeks. Disposition: Unable to Assist.*==========================================================================13:43 Nuisance Complaint 2009170059 Occurred on Canyon Ave. Mattresses and box springs left by the dumpster since March.*==========================================================================15:21 Patrol-Extra 2009170067 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:31 Parking Problem 2009170069 Occurred on Cougar Ave. Rp would like to speak to someone about ongoing parking issues at his residence. Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================16:06 Miscellaneous Assistance 2009170075 Occurred at Black Hills Energy on Mountain View Dr. Questions on fines incurred for violations in relation to School Bus Stops. Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================19:11 Traffic Stop 2009170088 Officer initiated activity at Beck Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for failure to obey posted regulations. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================19:34 Animal Call - Other 2009170091 Occurred on Cougar Ave. Rp has a dog he wants to hand over or find the owners, dog has a collar with the owner’s number on it but they won’t pick up the phone. Disposition: Returned to Owner.

*==========================================================================19:45 Patrol-Extra 2009170093 Officer initiated activity at Mentock Park, Blackburn Ave, Cody. Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================19:56 Traffic Stop 2009170094 Officer initiated activity at Canyon Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned pass side headlight out. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================19:57 Motor Vehicle Crash 2009170095 Occurred at US Bank on Beck Ave. Hit and Run, white duly out of town plates backed into RP's vehicle, last seen headed towards the Elk’s, RP on the side street by the bank. Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================20:08 Traffic Stop 2009170096 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================20:31 Suspicious Activity 2009170097 Occurred on Yellowstone Ave. Rp says that a truck (no description) parked in her drive way, with lights off, the driver then knocked on the door, then left, she just wants to make sure no one is there. Disposition: Gone on arrival.*==========================================================================20:33 Traffic Stop 2009170098 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for no taillights. Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================20:47 Traffic Stop 2009170099 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited for speed (65/30). Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================21:18 Traffic Stop 2009170101 Officer initiated activity at 9TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================21:31 Traffic Stop 2009170102 Officer initiated activity at Bubbas Barbeque, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================22:21 Animal-Noisy 2009170106 Occurred at 21ST St/Pioneer Ave. Rp says the dogs (chained up outside of the Shoshone Apartments, north end of street) have been barking for the last couple hours. Disposition: See Case.