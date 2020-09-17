Major Drug Bust: Over 5000 Pressed Fentanyal Pills 50 Times More Potent Than Heroin

Syndicated by: Montana News

SUMMARY OF CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING INCIDENT:

Members of the Ward County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 resulting in the largest seizure of fentanyl pressed pills the Minot area has seen to date.

Over 5000 Fentanyl pressed pills were seized with an approximate street value of $350,000. Larry Owens was arrested in relation to the seizure for Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Deliver – a class A Felony.

This seizure represents law enforcement’s continued commitment to curb the flow of this dangerous drug to our community. Many overdoses and deaths, that have occurred in the Minot area, are linked directly to fentanyl.

Often, opiate users purchase the drugs under the false pretense that they are receiving heroin or Oxycodone. The same quantity of fentanyl can be 50 times more potent than heroin.

The Ward County Drug Task Force is composed of officers from the Minot Police Department, Ward County Sheriff’s Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Dept. of Homeland Security Investigations and

U.S. Border Patrol