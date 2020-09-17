Helena Police Department News

September 17, 2020

9/16/20 @ 1054 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of Colonial Ave for a report of a juvenile in possession of an alcoholic beverage.  Investigation into the matter led to 14 year old female being issued a citation for Minor in Possession of Alcohol.  The female was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

 

9/16/20 @ 1713 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 2900 block of Sanders St for a report of a theft.  Investigation into the matter led to 26 year old male being issued a citation for misdemeanor theft.  The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

 

9/17/20 @ 0011 hours -- An Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Benton Ave and Knight St.  Investigation into the traffic stop led to the 37 year old male driver being placed under arrest for the following offenses:  DUI (1st Offense), Aggravated DUI (1st Offense), Driving while Suspended, Expired Registration, No Proof of Insurance.  The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.

 

 

**On September 16th, the Helena Police Department responded to 101 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (5) non-injury crashes, (6) animal related calls, (6) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (18) suspicious incidents, (3) thefts, (7) trespass complaints and conducted (6) welfare checks

