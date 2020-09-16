The Los Angeles Police Revolver And Athletic Club Assistant Manager Indicted

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, Burglary Special Section, has concluded an investigation resulting in a total of 25 criminal charges filed against Archi Duenas, a former assistant manager of the Los Angeles Police Revolver & Athletic Club (LAPRAAC).

Commercial Crimes Division (CCD) was notified on February 28, 2020 that multiple firearms were missing from the LAPRAAC store located at 1880 Academy Drive, Los Angeles.

The LAPRAAC managers were alerted to the problem because of a discrepancy in their inventory tracking systems. CCD detectives responded to the gun store and a preliminary investigation revealed that the guns were taken in a series of grand thefts by the assistant gun store manager, Archi Duenas.

Further investigation included extensive interviews, the recovery of physical evidence, and a thorough forensic examination of LAPRAAC documents.

Duenas was terminated by LAPRAAC, and subsequently arrested. Of the 35 stolen firearms, 24 have been recovered and 11 remain outstanding. Criminal charges were filed against Duenas on

September 10, 2020.

LAPRACC continues to have a valid Federal Firearms License. ATF conducted a top down inspection of LAPRACC's operations and inventory control. As a result, the LAPRACC Board hired a new store manager and a compliance officer. The compliance officer's responsibilities include implementing the recommendations of ATF. The store is reopening today for appointments only (for gun sales).