Citizen Patrol Program Welcomes Cheyenne Citizen Involvement

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On Wednesday September 23,2020 at 6 p.m.,the Cheyenne Police Department will host an open house for our Citizens On Patrol program.

The Citizens On Patrol program is comprised of volunteers from the Cheyenne community who have a desire to assist the Cheyenne Police Department with non-emergent routine patrols and other duties that free up our officers for more expedited police response.

Feel free to come out and get questions answered and learn more about this great way to serve your community.

The open house will be at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center's 1st floor community room.