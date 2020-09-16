Citizen Patrol Program Welcomes Cheyenne Citizen Involvement

September 16, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On Wednesday September 23,2020 at 6 p.m.,the Cheyenne Police Department will host an open house for our Citizens On Patrol program.

 

The Citizens On Patrol program is comprised of volunteers from the Cheyenne community who have a desire to assist the Cheyenne Police Department with non-emergent routine patrols and other duties that free up our officers for more expedited police response.

 

Feel free to come out and get questions answered and learn more about this great way to serve your community.

 

The open house will be at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center's 1st floor community room.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Citizen Patrol Program Welcomes Cheyenne Citizen Involvement

September 16, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Revolver And Athletic Club Assistant Manager Indicted

September 16, 2020

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney Latest Example Of Another Collaborationist Conservative Easing Into The Swamp.

September 16, 2020

Biblical Prophetic, Historic Signing Of Abraham Accords

September 15, 2020

List Of Individuals Who Were Arrested By The Yellowstone County Sheriff Department

September 14, 2020

Billings Justice Court Criminal Cases

September 14, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Officers Return To Duty After Military Deployment

September 14, 2020

North Hollywood: On July 17, 2020, North Hollywood Area officers arrested Cory Franklin for sexual assault.

September 14, 2020

While Pedophile Faces Death By Firing Squad For Molesting Children In France, California Passes Bill To Reduce Penalties For Sex With “Willing Childre...

September 14, 2020

Plane Crash North Of Seeley Lake Airport

September 14, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic