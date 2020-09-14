Plane Crash North Of Seeley Lake Airport

Syndicated by: Montana News

Missoula, MT (September 13, 2020) – Last night, at approximately 9:50 p.m. Florida Air Refuge Center reported a possible plane crash. The location was quickly identified as north of the Seeley Lake Airport.

Missoula County Deputies and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue quickly mobilized to assist Powell County Sheriff’s Office to locate the plane.

The plane was located at 12:52 a.m. on September 13. The pilot and one passenger died in the crash. They have been identified as Charles E. Wolff, 67 of Green Valley, Arizona, and Wayne D. Cahoon, 59 of Seeley Lake, Montana.

The second passenger survived the crash and was transported to a hospital in Washington State.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time.