North Hollywood: On July 17, 2020, North Hollywood Area officers arrested Cory Franklin for sexual assault.

On July 17, 2020, around 6:30 a.m., a 57-year-old female victim walked into the Metro Red Line Subway Station at Lankershim Boulevard and Campo De Cahuenga. Franklin was at the location and watched the victim as she entered the station. When the victim stepped off the escalator, Franklin immediately approached and sexually battered her. As the victim attempted to escape, Franklin held her against her will. The victim was able to escape, however, Franklin followed her, blocked her path and sexually battered her a second time. A witness observed the assault and yelled at Franklin causing him to stop. Franklin was taken into custody by responding North Hollywood Area officers.

Franklin is facing several felony sexual assault counts including Kidnap to Commit Rape, Assault w/Intent to Commit Rape, and Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.

Anyone with any additional information regarding Cory Franklin, or anyone who may have been a victim, are asked contact LAPD North Hollywood Sexual Assault Detective Salazar at (818) 754-8432. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to