List Of Individuals Who Were Arrested By The Yellowstone County Sheriff Department

September 14, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News
09/07/2020 16:34:00    Suspicious Other VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER on 09/07/2020 at 16:34:00 hrs   49-year-old Kevin arrested


09/07/2020 23:22:00  Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS - MARIJUANA    On 09/07/2020 at 23:22:00 hrs  45-year-old Dennis Christie  was arrested

 
09/07/2020 23:22:00  Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-FELONY 2nd count  On 09/07/2020 at 23:22:00 hrs  45-year-old Dennis Christie arrested


09/07/2020 23:22:00  Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-METHAMPHETAMINES  third count, On 09/07/2020 at 23:22:00  hrs 45-year-old Dennis Christie was arrested


09/07/2020 23:22:00 Drugs Other OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER  on 09/07/2020at  23:22:00hrs 45-year-old Dennis Christie arrested 4th count.


09/07/2020 23:22:00   Drugs Other    POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA    09/07/2020 23:22:00   45-year-old  Dennis  Christie  5th count.


09/08/2020 11:15:00 Warrant County FUGITIVES FROM JUSTICE  On 09/08/2020 at 11:15:00 hrs  22-year-old Lamar Backbone arrested


07/27/2020 08:00:00 Fail To Maintain Sex Off Reg FAIL TO REGISTER AS A SEX OR VIOLENT OFFENDER  On 09/08/2020 at 13:30:00  hrs  34-year-old  Bryan Kleinhenz  


09/08/2020 19:45:00 Warrant County  CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD  on 09/08/2020 at 19:45:00   hrs49-year-old Kevin Miller arrested


09/08/2020 19:55:00    (2) Warrants Other Jurisdiction        09/08/2020 19:55:00 38-year-old     Matthew  Schuck  arrested

09/08/2020 21:15:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction  on 09/08/2020 at 21:15:00 hrs 29-year-old William Elijah arrested


09/09/2020 13:42:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction  On 09/09/2020 at 13:42:00 hrs  STACEY   WALKER    
09/09/2020 23:52:00  Warrant County  CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD    On 09/09/2020 at 23:52:00 Hrs  25-year-old  Lenray  TwoTwo


09/10/2020 20:38:00    Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/10/2020 at 21:20:00 hrs     44-year-old Justin Cary


09/11/2020 23:06:00  Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 1ST OFF    on 09/11/2020 at 23:06:00 hrs 28-year-old  BRANDON MOBLEY arrested


09/12/2020 00:42:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 4TH OFF    on 09/12/2020 at 00:42:00 hrs 43-year-old Ryan Hirschi arrested


09/12/2020 21:39:00    Pursuit/Vehicle    FLEEING FROM OR ELUDING PEACE OFFICER   On 09/12/2020 at 21:39:00  hrs  18-year-old  ALIBEK    BERKBULOV  arrested


09/13/2020 11:35:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/13/2020 at 11:35:00 hrs 26-year-old   HAROLD LAFORGE  arrested


09/13/2020 19:27:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction  on 09/13/2020 at 19:27:00 hrs 24-year-old Keith   Fortune arrested


09/13/2020 20:49:00

Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/13/2020 at 20:49:00 hrs 38-year-old Matthew Schuck  arrested


09/13/2020 22:45:00 Warrant County PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY on 09/13/2020 at 22:45:00 hrs 38-year-old Mathius Mayes arrested

 

