List Of Individuals Who Were Arrested By The Yellowstone County Sheriff Department

09/07/2020 16:34:00 Suspicious Other VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER on 09/07/2020 at 16:34:00 hrs 49-year-old Kevin arrested



09/07/2020 23:22:00 Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS - MARIJUANA On 09/07/2020 at 23:22:00 hrs 45-year-old Dennis Christie was arrested



09/07/2020 23:22:00 Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-FELONY 2nd count On 09/07/2020 at 23:22:00 hrs 45-year-old Dennis Christie arrested



09/07/2020 23:22:00 Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-METHAMPHETAMINES third count, On 09/07/2020 at 23:22:00 hrs 45-year-old Dennis Christie was arrested



09/07/2020 23:22:00 Drugs Other OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER on 09/07/2020at 23:22:00hrs 45-year-old Dennis Christie arrested 4th count.



09/07/2020 23:22:00 Drugs Other POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 09/07/2020 23:22:00 45-year-old Dennis Christie 5th count.



09/08/2020 11:15:00 Warrant County FUGITIVES FROM JUSTICE On 09/08/2020 at 11:15:00 hrs 22-year-old Lamar Backbone arrested



07/27/2020 08:00:00 Fail To Maintain Sex Off Reg FAIL TO REGISTER AS A SEX OR VIOLENT OFFENDER On 09/08/2020 at 13:30:00 hrs 34-year-old Bryan Kleinhenz



09/08/2020 19:45:00 Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD on 09/08/2020 at 19:45:00 hrs49-year-old Kevin Miller arrested



09/08/2020 19:55:00 (2) Warrants Other Jurisdiction 09/08/2020 19:55:00 38-year-old Matthew Schuck arrested



09/08/2020 21:15:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/08/2020 at 21:15:00 hrs 29-year-old William Elijah arrested



09/09/2020 13:42:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction On 09/09/2020 at 13:42:00 hrs STACEY WALKER

09/09/2020 23:52:00 Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD On 09/09/2020 at 23:52:00 Hrs 25-year-old Lenray TwoTwo



09/10/2020 20:38:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/10/2020 at 21:20:00 hrs 44-year-old Justin Cary



09/11/2020 23:06:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 1ST OFF on 09/11/2020 at 23:06:00 hrs 28-year-old BRANDON MOBLEY arrested



09/12/2020 00:42:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 4TH OFF on 09/12/2020 at 00:42:00 hrs 43-year-old Ryan Hirschi arrested



09/12/2020 21:39:00 Pursuit/Vehicle FLEEING FROM OR ELUDING PEACE OFFICER On 09/12/2020 at 21:39:00 hrs 18-year-old ALIBEK BERKBULOV arrested



09/13/2020 11:35:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/13/2020 at 11:35:00 hrs 26-year-old HAROLD LAFORGE arrested



09/13/2020 19:27:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/13/2020 at 19:27:00 hrs 24-year-old Keith Fortune arrested



Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/13/2020 at 20:49:00 hrs 38-year-old Matthew Schuck arrested



09/13/2020 22:45:00 Warrant County PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY on 09/13/2020 at 22:45:00 hrs 38-year-old Mathius Mayes arrested



