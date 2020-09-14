Cheyenne Wyoming Officers Return To Duty After Military Deployment

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—Two of our officers have returned from their year-long military deployment to the Middle East. Those officers are Sergeant Dan Long & Officer Matt Ryan.

They deployed with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade from Cheyenne. Their unit commanded all force field artillery headquarters missions with a high mobility artillery rocket system battalion and launchers located in five countries within the Middle East.

They provided artillery support to Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, Operation Freedom Sentinel in Afghanistan, and conducted training with middle eastern partners in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Throughout the deployment, the brigade was always prepared and staged to respond with fire response elements throughout the area of responsibility.

There are several officers on the department who balance police duties with military duties. They protect our country as well as protect the legend.

Thank you and welcome back.