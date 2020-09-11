Domestic ANTIFA Terrorist Suspect 28-Year-Old Andre Allen Young Arrested For Pointing Rifle At Trump Supporters

Syndicated by: Montana News

Case#NR20228dm

Woodland Hills California: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division arrested a 28 year old man for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, which occurred during a Pro-Trump parade in the Woodland Hills Community of Los Angeles.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, at approximately 11:20 a.m., several vehicles participating in a Pro-Trump parade were stopped in front of 20544 Ventura Blvd, in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Area. Suspects in a nearby apartment began to shout and throw glass bottles at the participants. One of the suspects then pointed a rifle at a participant, who was arguing with them. No suspects were located at the time of the incident, but a rifle was recovered pursuant to a search of the apartment.

Detectives assigned to LAPD Major Crimes Division investigated the case and identified the suspect as Andre Allen Young. On Thursday, September 10, 2020, at approximately 1025 hours, detectives arrested Young for violation of California Penal Code section 245(A)(2), Assault with a deadly weapon, and booked him at LAPD Van Nuys Jail under booking number 6009544. A second firearm was recovered during a subsequent service of a search warrant at his apartment