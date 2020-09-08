Yellowstone County Sheriff Department Arrests in Billings Montana

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 05/08/2020 at 03:18:00 hrs Misc Traffic CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD on 08/31/2020 at 09:19:00 hrs 49-Year-Old Christopher Killsnight

On 08/31/2020 at 13:10:00 hrs Warrant County ESCAPE (OFFICIAL DETENTION) - FELONY on 08/31/2020 at 13:10:00 hrs 25-year-old

On 08/31/2020 at 13:15:00 hrs Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 08/31/2020 at 13:15:00 hrs 30-year-old Courtney Lieneman

On 08/31/2020 at 9:01:00 hrs Recovered Stolen Motor Vehicle POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY on 08/31/2020 at 14:00:00 hrs 38 year-old ERIC JAYNES

On 07/02/20 at 19 22:55:00 hrs Driving Under the Influence CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD on 08/31/2020 at 17:18:00 hrs 26-year-old Cody Limberhand

On 10/29/2019 at 17:26:00 hrs Partner Family Member Assault CONTEMPT OF COURT- FELONY on 09/01/2020 at 02:16:00 hrs 47-year-old Paul Loughner

On 09/02/2020 at 22:25:00 hrs Criminal Mischief Other CRIMINAL MISCHIEF LOSS LESS THAN $1,500 on 09/02/2020 at 22:25:00hrs 18-year-old Quincy Lantz

On 09/02/2020 at 23:40:00 hrs Driving Under the Influence AGGRAVATED DUI on 09/02/2020 23:40:00 hrs 35-year-old Tamee Ward

On 01/08/2020 at 07:00:00 hrs Theft Other THEFT,ALL OTHER-1ST OFFENSE 09/03/2020 13:11:00 hrs 40-year-old Glenn Reitler

On 09/03/2020 at 15:45:00 hrs Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD on 09/03/2020 at 15:45:00 hrs 35-year-old Kristy Alden

On 07/03/2020 at 17:00:00 hrs Theft Other THEFT BY DECEPTION on 09/06/2020 at 15:14:00 hrs 18 -year-old Bryan Brickford

On 09/06/2020 at 16:29:00 hrs TRO Violation VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER-2ND MISD on 09/06/2020 at 16:29:00 hrs 38-year-old Carrie Medley

On 09/06/2020 at 16:56:00hrs Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/06/2020 at 16:56:00 hrs 31-year-old Evan Petroff