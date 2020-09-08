Yellowstone County Sheriff Department Arrests in Billings Montana

September 8, 2020

|

Montana News

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 05/08/2020 at 03:18:00 hrs Misc Traffic CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD on 08/31/2020 at 09:19:00 hrs 49-Year-Old Christopher Killsnight

 

On 08/31/2020 at 13:10:00 hrs Warrant County ESCAPE (OFFICIAL DETENTION) - FELONY on 08/31/2020 at 13:10:00 hrs 25-year-old 

 

On 08/31/2020 at 13:15:00 hrs Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 08/31/2020 at 13:15:00 hrs 30-year-old Courtney Lieneman

 

On 08/31/2020 at 9:01:00 hrs Recovered Stolen Motor Vehicle POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY on 08/31/2020 at 14:00:00 hrs 38 year-old ERIC JAYNES

 

On 07/02/20 at 19 22:55:00 hrs Driving Under the Influence CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD on 08/31/2020 at 17:18:00 hrs 26-year-old Cody Limberhand

 

On 10/29/2019 at 17:26:00 hrs Partner Family Member Assault CONTEMPT OF COURT- FELONY on 09/01/2020 at 02:16:00 hrs 47-year-old Paul Loughner

 

On 09/02/2020 at  22:25:00 hrs Criminal Mischief Other CRIMINAL MISCHIEF LOSS LESS THAN $1,500 on 09/02/2020 at 22:25:00hrs 18-year-old Quincy Lantz

 

On 09/02/2020 at 23:40:00 hrs Driving Under the Influence AGGRAVATED DUI on 09/02/2020 23:40:00 hrs 35-year-old Tamee Ward

 

On 01/08/2020 at 07:00:00 hrs Theft  Other THEFT,ALL OTHER-1ST OFFENSE 09/03/2020 13:11:00 hrs  40-year-old Glenn Reitler

 

On 09/03/2020 at 15:45:00 hrs Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD on 09/03/2020 at 15:45:00 hrs 35-year-old Kristy Alden

 

On 07/03/2020 at 17:00:00 hrs Theft  Other THEFT BY DECEPTION on 09/06/2020 at 15:14:00 hrs 18 -year-old Bryan Brickford

 

On 09/06/2020 at 16:29:00 hrs TRO Violation VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER-2ND MISD on 09/06/2020 at 16:29:00 hrs 38-year-old Carrie Medley

 

On 09/06/2020 at 16:56:00hrs Warrant Other Jurisdiction on 09/06/2020 at 16:56:00 hrs 31-year-old Evan Petroff

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Law And Motion Cases

September 8, 2020

Yellowstone County Sheriff Department Arrests in Billings Montana

September 8, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Local Sprint Phone Fraud Case Ends In Federal Prosecution

September 8, 2020

Billings Police Officer Caleb Schultz Badge#436, rating drops from an (A) to (C)

September 8, 2020

Revisiting EPA's Gold King Mine Blowout -- Part 2: The Navajo Nation And New Mexico Vs. Incompetence And Bad Faith In The USEPA

September 8, 2020

Billings Business "The Mint" Car Wash Temporarily Out Of Business Due To Vehicle That Crashed Into Its Windows

September 7, 2020

Billings Man 25-Year-Old Adriano Fowler Charged With Deliberate Homicide

September 7, 2020

Helena Police Department News

September 7, 2020

Armed Robber High On Meth

September 7, 2020

Reward Offer For Hit And Run Collision That Severely Injured A Pedestrian

September 7, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic