Billings Police Officer Caleb Schultz Badge#436, rating drops from an (A) to (C)

September 8, 2020

Montana News

 

 

 

Caleb Schultz badge #436  police rating drops from an A rating to a (C) rating.    Billings Officer Caleb Schultz's police rating was dropped to a (C) due to the fact that it has become apparent that he is a dishonest cop. 

 

Case and point  On 9/7/2020 at about 11:00p.m. Officer Caleb Schultz was dispatched to the 100 block of North 23rd street for a vehicle that was circling the block.

 

Caller stated they heard a crash, unknown plate, unknown vehicle.

 

In Police narrative notes, they were actually looking for a black Nissan.

 

Officer Caleb Schultz pulled over a business man driving a Mercedes, lied to the business man stating "a call came in fitting the description of your vehicle." 

 

A black Nissan looks very different from a light green/gold iridescent painted Mercedes.

 

The Officer is on camera from several businesses that captured the incident on camera, harassing the business man and acting in an aggressive manner towards the business man.

 

A total of Three (3) cops were involved Officer Jake Grommes, and Officer Arron Larkin  counting Officer Caleb Schultz.

 

Billings Public beware of this Officer as he just makes things up and lies.

 

He is a very dishonest cop.

 

He is not a threat to public safety and welfare but, if he continues down this path he will be officially deemed a threat to public safety and welfare on the Billings Police Ratings data base.  

 

 

