Reward Offer For Hit And Run Collision That Severely Injured A Pedestrian

Chinatown: On September 4, 2020, around 5:00 p.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division (LAPD, CTD) responded to a call for service at the intersection of North Broadway and College Street.

The officers’ investigation revealed that a pedestrian described as a 70-year-old woman was crossing North Broadway when she was struck by a black Mercedes Benz sedan.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz sedan stopped briefly but fled the scene. The driver failed to stop, remain at the scene, render aid, and identify themselves as required by law.

The pedestrian sustained multiple blunt-force trauma injuries because of the collision. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz sedan is described as 35 or 40-year-old male Black. He stands at 6 feet 4 inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has braided short blond hair.

He has a tattoo of the number, “1” on the left side of his face and has tattoos on both arms. The Mercedes Benz is described as a 2003-2006 model C 230 with dealer-issued paper plates.

**NOT actual suspect vehicle; Similar vehicle**

Drivers are reminded to drive at a safe speed and if you become involved in a collision, you should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify yourself.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.