Helena Police Department News

At 2143 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Montana and Missoula Ave. The Officer made contact with the male driver and noticed he demonstrated signs of impairment. The male driver was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 41-year-old Helena man, was arrested for DUI. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2225 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Montana and 11th Ave. The male driver was identified and found to have a valid arrest warrant. The 26-year-old Helena man was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 69 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 5 crashes, 4 animal calls, 4 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 7 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 2 theft calls, 0 trespassing complaints, 3 welfare Checks, and conducted 10 traffic stops.