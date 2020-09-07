Billings Man 25-Year-Old Adriano Fowler Charged With Deliberate Homicide

September 7, 2020

|

Montana News

 

                                               25-year-old Adriano Fowler of Billings Montana

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative Reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

According to the Billings Police Department, a 26-year-old man was discovered deceased in a car located in an alley that was behind the Roadway Inn early Sunday morning.  

 

Billings Police arrived at the scene at about 9:45 am.m and observed a male that appeared to have a large laceration located on one of his arms.

 

Sources tell the Montana News that an incident took place downtown earlier that morning at Hardee's.  

 

According to eyewitnesses, a physical altercation took place between two men.

The alleged suspect identified as 25-year-old Adriano Fowler from Billings.

 

 Fowler was charged with deliberate homicide by the Billings Police.   

 

Both the suspect and the accused murderer have known ties with each other.

 

Billings Police have a theory that the male victim drove himself to the downtown Hardee's and then to the alley behind the Rodeway Inn, where he died of his injuries.

 


 

 

