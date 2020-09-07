Billings Business "The Mint" Car Wash Temporarily Out Of Business Due To Vehicle That Crashed Into Its Windows

September 7, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Two large pane windows were busted out due to the vehicle crash.  4 police cars, the Billings Fire Department and Ambulance Service responded to the crash site.  No further information is available at the time of that this crash photo was being published.

 

Update will be given at a later time.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Billings Police Officer Caleb Schultz Badge#436, rating drops from an (A) to (C)

September 8, 2020

Revisiting EPA's Gold King Mine Blowout -- Part 2: The Navajo Nation And New Mexico Vs. Incompetence And Bad Faith In The USEPA

September 8, 2020

Billings Business "The Mint" Car Wash Temporarily Out Of Business Due To Vehicle That Crashed Into Its Windows

September 7, 2020

Billings Man 25-Year-Old Adriano Fowler Charged With Deliberate Homicide

September 7, 2020

Helena Police Department News

September 7, 2020

Armed Robber High On Meth

September 7, 2020

Reward Offer For Hit And Run Collision That Severely Injured A Pedestrian

September 7, 2020

Recalling EPA’s Gold King Mine disaster – Part 1   Five years after the infamous blowout, EPA finally settles with Utah over Gold King pollution

September 5, 2020

Helena Police Department News

September 5, 2020

Early Morning Shooting In Minot North Dakota: Suspect 31-Year-Old Teren L. Evans aka: "BOOG"

September 5, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic