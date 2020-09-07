Armed Robber High On Meth

Syndicated by: Montana News
SUMMARY OF CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING INCIDENT:
Officers responded to an address in SW Minot on the report of a robbery.
Officers met with the victims who reported being robbed at gunpoint. The reporting parties were able to identify a suspect and upon further investigation Dustin Finley Johnson was placed under arrest for Robbery – B Felony possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense - C-Fel, and possession of paraphernalia-other than marijuana 2nd offense -C-Felony. Johnson was transported to the Ward County Jail.
Please reload
Featured Posts
Please reload
Recent Posts
Please reload
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!
Please reload