Armed Robber High On Meth

Syndicated by: Montana News

SUMMARY OF CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING INCIDENT:

Officers responded to an address in SW Minot on the report of a robbery.

Officers met with the victims who reported being robbed at gunpoint. The reporting parties were able to identify a suspect and upon further investigation Dustin Finley Johnson was placed under arrest for Robbery – B Felony possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense - C-Fel, and possession of paraphernalia-other than marijuana 2nd offense -C-Felony. Johnson was transported to the Ward County Jail.