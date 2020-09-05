Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

At 0012 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Benton and Knight St. The Officer made contact with the female driver and noticed the female driver demonstrated signs of impairment. The female driver was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 44-year-old Helena woman, was arrested for DUI. She was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 1341 hours, Officers responded to Juvenile Probation to meet with a woman and her daughter. The woman located drugs in her daughter's room and requested an Officer respond to charge her daughter. An Officer responded and cited the juvenile female with Possession of Dangerous Drugs. She was referred to Juvenile Probation.

At 1787 hours, Officer responded to the 500 block of Logan for a report of an assault in progress. while en route, it was reported the suspect fled the area on foot. Officers located the male a short distance away and attempted to detain the mail. He attempted to flee from Officers and resisted arrest. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 52-year-old Helena man was arrested for Obstructing a Police Officer and Resisting arrest. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2009 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male exposing himself from the 3rd level of a building. Officers arrived and learned the are the male was seen in was under construction and not occupied. The Officers made entry into the building and located the male hiding inside. He was detained and identified. The male was found to be in possession of Dangerous Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 41-year-old Helena area man was arrested for Burglary, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2143 hours, an Officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Montana and Townsend. The male driver demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 53-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2112 hours, Officer responded to the 2400 block of Broadway for a report of a verbal argument between a male and female. Officers located the couple and identified them. Through the investigation, it was discovered the female assaulted the male and threatened him with a knife. The female was also found to be in possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. The 26-year-old Helena woman was arrested for Partner/Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 87 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 7 crashes, 3 animal calls, 13 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 10 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 5 theft calls, 2 trespassing complaints, 5 welfare Checks, and conducted 11 traffic stops.