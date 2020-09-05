Early Morning Shooting In Minot North Dakota: Suspect 31-Year-Old Teren L. Evans aka: "BOOG"

September 5, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated By: Montana News

Summary of circumstances surrounding incident: 

Officers responded to a northwest address for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.

 

The suspect had fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

 

The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital for his injuries. Police have identified a suspect and believe this was a targeted attack.

 

There is no known immediate danger to the public.

 

 

 

UPDATE:   1:28 p.m. 9/5/2020

Warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Teren Latron Evens, AKA Boog, in relation to this morning’s shooting. These warrants include one count of Terrorizing, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and two counts of Attempted Murder. In addition, he has outstanding warrants for Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Conspiracy to Commit Terrorizing, stemming from a previous incident.

 

Original Release

