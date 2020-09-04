Recognition Of Off-Duty Officer and Private Citizen In Making Arrest

September 4, 2020

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On August 22, 2020 at around 12:40 pm, Sergeant Zachary Bentley of the Cheyenne Police Department was off-duty and shopping with his family in King Soopers.

 

Sergeant Bentley noticed a disturbance involving a male grabbing several female shoppers in an inappropriate manner. Sergeant Bentley, as well as other shoppers, immediately intervened.

 

Sergeant Bentley identified himself as a police officer and he ordered the suspect to get on the ground.

 

The male refused to comply with Sergeant Bentley’s lawful orders,and he was eventually taken to the ground with the assistance of another shopper(Staff Sergeant Brandin McGovern of the United States Air Force ) until on-duty officers arrived and made the arrest.

 

Due to the nature of the crimes charged, further information cannot be revealed at the current time relating to the offenses and suspect.

 

We wanted to recognize Sergeant Bentley for his initiative in taking action in an off-duty capacity as well as the citizens who intervened, including Staff Sergeant Brandin McGovern,who came to Sergeant Bentley’s aid without hesitation.

 

We as a department are thankful for the relationship we have with the community and incidents like this re-assure us that we are fulfilling our mission statement of working in cooperation with citizens to lead the charge in preventing crime and defending the rights of the community.

 

