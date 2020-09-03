High Value Painting "Canal" by Robert Spencer 1879-1931 Stolen From LA Art Gallery Recovered in Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania

September 3, 2020

|

Montana News

 

The painting "Canal" by Robert Spencer, painted sometime between 1879 and 1931, was recovered by Los Angeles police detectives, officials announced Thursday. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department)

Syndicated by:Montana News

Los Angeles:  In January 1995, an art gallery in Los Angeles discovered that four high value paintings were stolen from their gallery. 

 

On November 9, 2019, LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division (CCD), Burglary Special Section, received information regarding one of the stolen paintings.

 

 A citizen reported the painting was consigned and on an exhibit at a museum in Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania.

 

CCD detectives identified the possessor of the stolen painting in New Jersey and contacted the local authorities.  Detectives met with the possessor and assisting agencies in Pennsylvania.

 

 After a thorough investigation no fault was found with the possessor and the painting was voluntarily released to detectives. 

 

At this time there are no leads to the suspect or suspects involved.  The remaining stolen collections are still missing. 

 

 

Recovered painting, “Canal”, by Robert Spencer (1879-1931)

 

 

September 3, 2020

