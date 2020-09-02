Montana Governor Steve Bullock Speaks With A Demonic Democrat Forked Tongue

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Radical Marxist Montana Democrat Governor, Stephen Bullock, is being sued by Donald J Trump For President Inc., Republican National Committee; National Republican Senatorial Committee; Montana Republican State Central Committee.

Today, the Montana Republican Party joined the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign, the Republican National Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee to file a lawsuit against Governor Bullock for violating the U.S. and Montana Constitutions by unilaterally rewriting Montana's election laws through his August 6th Directive.

The Montana Republican Party released the following statement in response to the filing today:

"Governor Steve Bullock - the very person with the most to gain as a candidate on the ballot this November - unilaterally usurped both the U.S. and Montana Constitutions in rewriting Montana's election laws with his Executive Orders," said Executive Director Spenser Merwin. "The integrity of our elections now hangs in the balance as a result of the Governor's actions, which forced a patchwork elections calendar on Montanans based on nothing more than the last three numbers of their zip code."

The United States and Montana Constitutions designate the legislature the sole authority to determine the time, place, and manner for both Federal and State elections, and Governor Bullock's blatant abuse of power violates both doctrines by delegating authority he does not have to entities that are not entitled to make those decisions.

As a direct result of the Governor's directive, counties have made different voting options decisions and consequently created three separate election calendars that violate the equal protection clause.

Montana already has a robust process to vote absentee safely, should any Montanan choose not to go to a polling place on Election Day. Governor Bullock is trying to fix something that's not broken in a broader effort to fix his election victory.

Furthermore, in most counties, the result of the Governor's directive allows for universal mail ballot elections - a voting option rejected multiple times by the duly-elected legislature over concerns of fraud potential and the right to vote on election day - both of which challenged under the 14th amendment in the lawsuit.

For these reasons, Governor Bullock's directive is unconstitutional and must be overturned promptly.

In the Suit filed today, the Democrats have fostered opportunities for illegal aliens and ineligible voters to cast ballots using fraudulent means, which undermines the public's confidence and the integrity of the Montana elections. This illegal action violates the right to vote.

Most election fraud stems from absentee ballots. This type of Democrat voter fraud is more comfortable to commit and done so on a large scale and is almost impossible to detect since in-person voting is replaced with the radical Democrat absentee voting.

Ballots are mailed to wrong addresses or a multi-residential building, and either intercepted by the wrong persons or never arriving in the first place.

Democrat vote-buying schemes are far more challenging to detect when citizens vote by mail. States have voter registration county databases that are inaccurate and outdated in the first place. Montana has many counties that have outdated systems and are inaccurate.

It appears that 1.8 million dead people still are active and voting and are on voter registrations. Those names were put there by the Democrats in hopes that those dead people's names will be counted as votes for Democrats.

Steve Bullock is pushing to allow intentional fraud and inadvertent mistakes to help himself and the Democratic party win by using their fraudulent election system.

Ballot harvesting was promoted by Stephen Bullock, meaning coordination with third parties to collect absentee ballots from voters and then dropping them off at elections centers, so they claim.

The Democrat party in Montana can tamper with the absentee ballots in several ways potentially.

They are pressuring the voter to surrender their blank ballot or casting votes to favor Liberal Democrats or have no identity on the ballots and voting with an unlimited number of ballots. Montana's Democrat party, being of its scrupulous criminal nature, believes that this helps their electoral prospects, and they have worked hard to unleash ballot harvesting in Montana in a direct attempt to break the law, and swing ballots cast for Republicans switched to Democrat votes or dead people voting. Montana Democrats have fought and secured a legal injunction from a Liberal bought judge to rule against Montana's Ballot Interference Protection Act in State court litigation.

Federal law has long recognized the high risks of voting by mail and has set in law requiring that first-time voters present identification. You will find that at 52 USC 21083(b).

Democrats are using COVID-19 as an excuse for voting by mail fraud.

Democrat states have been caught trying to illegally alter their standard election practices to a radical liberal universal vote-by-mail fraudulent scheme for the 2020 elections to unseat the President of the United States, not to mention bolstering their state parties votes.

The Democrat party has been driving hard to litigate the universal vote by mail fraud, knowing that the Democratic National Committee, State Democratic Parties, and affiliated groups filed suits all over American courts to force a sudden transition to the universal vote-by-mail fraudulent scheme.

Democrats have turned to liberal courts in an attempt to circumvent the Montana Legislative process. These legal court actions are happening all across the country, not just the state of Montana.

The Demonic Democrats are pushing to have sent millions of ballots to address that the voter does not reside. This action allows millions of unaccounted-for ballots and facilitates ballot theft by the Democrats to inadvertently or intentionally double voting.

Bullock wants Montana to have no safeguards in place, allowing systematic negative impact in jurisdictions that switched to universal vote-by-mail fraudulent elections. Bullock is trying to use the COVID-19 as his excuse for not allowing people to vote in person like is ordinarily standard.

In the State of Nevada, they had their first all-mail primary in June. What a mess.

Even the Liberal Las Vegas Review reported that evidence surfaced just in the first-week showing numerous ballots "tossed in trash cans and littering apartment mailbox areas."

A dozen ballots were pinned to the complex's bulletin board and thrown around. Many ballots were discovered in the trash cans. Residents even received ballots mailed to their homes with dead people's names on the ballots.

In Montana, there are existing vote-by-mail laws. They are as follows:

The state legislature chose not to automatically send vote-by-mail ballots to voters or conduct universal vote-by-mail elections; however, a voter can request that a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to them if the voter remains qualified to vote and resides at the address on the ballot. There are strict policies that have to be followed for this to happen.

They must vote 25 days before the election and; The ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on election day.

Even the county can not just decide on its own to vote-by-mail due to COVID-19 or any other fraudulent reason.,

Montana Law allows or permits a locality to conduct elections when only one special federal or state election on a given day it can then do so ONLY if authorized by the legislature. In this case, Stephen Bullock is trying to disregard this law and circumvent the Montana Legislative body's authority.

Now, look at how an exceptionally crafted deceptive plan unfolded that Governor Stephen Bullock used, using the COVID-19 to finally get control of the elections to fraudulent tip the standard scales of ballot voting all designed to ensure him a win and his fellow demonic Democrats.

Let us look at the timeline he created.

March 12, 2020, Bullock issued not a legal order, but just a directive declaring an emergency because of the virus, urging people to stay home.

Bullock closed public schools and suspended any visitation to nursing homes through March 27, 2020, also limiting all gathering for 50 people or more; he then extended that to public-school closures and closed on-premises dining and beverage businesses and lowered gathering to just ten people.

In April 2020, Bullock announced that he would begin phase 1 of reopening and stated that "Montana is in a fortuitous position of having a very low viral burden in the state."

April 22, 2020, Bullock issued a directive to establish guidance applicable to phase one and direction. He lifted the stay at home order and reopened non-essential businesses and allowed local school boards the flexibility to make decisions about the remainder of the academic year.

May 8, 2020, Bullock allowed pools and licensed public accommodations hotels, motels, bed and breakfast establishment, and tourist homes, including gyms, movie theater, and museums, to reopen on a limited scale.

May 19, 2020, Bullock ordered Phase 2, which relaxed the strict COVID-19 Mandate to stay in place.

June 25, Bullock permitted living facilities to allow visitors to comply with recommended safeguards to residents and family members.

about July 24, 2020, Bullock stated that it was "unlikely that traditional in-person voting will not pose any significant risk to public health and human safety."

Ironically Bullock is running for the U.S. Senate seat as a Demonic Democrat. Suddenly he has changed course and is unilaterally changing the election rules at the last minute to comply with those Democrats in D.C. to sway the election in his favor by ignoring Montana State Law.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock has a FORKED tongue just like Demonic Demons do. Bullock is now saying that COVID-19 is a severe threat and requires last-minute changes to the elections laws by executive order. This action would cause Steve Bullock to personally benefit and the Montana Democrat party to change his chances in the upcoming electoral election. Folks, it is called Election FRAUD.

Nevertheless, for all other Montana activities, Steve Bullock has stated that COVID-19 is a receding issue taking credit for Montana's recovery and the low incidence rate and conceded that life is returning to normal in Montana.

Bullock You are a FRAUD.