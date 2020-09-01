Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 08/31/2020 at 0029 hours, an Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Last Chance. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 22-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI.

On 08/31/2020 at 0658 hours, an Officer responded to the 500 block of Breckenridge for a report of an individual at the location who had a warrant for their arrest. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 24-year-old male was placed under arrest for 3 Justice Court warrants, a District Court warrant, and a probation absconder warrant.

On 08/31/2020 at 1613 hours, an Officer responded to the 3100 block of Queen Anns Street for a report of a violation of a no contact order. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 27-year-old male was placed under arrest for a no contact order violation, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 77 calls for service which included 3 accidents, 3 criminal mischiefs, 4 disorderly/disturbances, 4 family disturbances/domestic, 12 suspicious, 8 theft/frauds, and 6 welfare checks.