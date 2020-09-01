Domestic Terrorist Antifa Member, 38-Year-Old, Elvis Ayala, Arrested For Throwing A Large Glass Jar At Unmarked Police Car In Los Angeles

September 1, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

                                                                                             

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los Angeles:  On August 31, 2020, around 6:50 p.m., a police sergeant was exiting a parking lot at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Metropolitan Station in the 2700 block of Temple Street.  He was driving an unmarked police SUV.  As the sergeant pulled out of the parking lot on Benton Way, a male suspect threw a glass jar candle at his front windshield.  After the jar hit the windshield, the sergeant stopped and saw the suspect standing in front of a residence.  The suspect fled into the residence and a perimeter was established.  

 

Elvis Ayala, 38-years-old, was taken into custody and booked for 245(c) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer.  Ayala is being held, without bail, at the Metropolitan Detention Center due to a parole hold. 

 

Fortunately, the sergeant driving the SUV was not injured during this incident.  The damage to the vehicle is seen in the below photograph. 

 

Major Crimes Division will be handling the investigation.  Ayala is the suspect of an additional incident at the Metropolitan Police Station which occurred on August 20th, 2020.  During that incident, Ayala threw a metal candlestick at a large Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) vehicle.  The candlestick caused a dent to the rear of the vehicle.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Domestic Terrorist Antifa Member, 38-Year-Old, Elvis Ayala, Arrested For Throwing A Large Glass Jar At Unmarked Police Car In Los Angeles

September 1, 2020

36-Year-Old Max Gallo Sets Fire To His Motel Room

September 1, 2020

Building Long-Lasting Resilience In School-Aged Children Using Connections Academy That Is Light Years Ahead Of Public Schools

September 1, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

September 1, 2020

Helena Police Department News

September 1, 2020

Fake News Covered Up Gov Bullock's Flip-Flop On The Keystone XL Pipeline And That Bullock Supports The Domestic Terrorist Group Called ANTIFA

August 31, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Resident, 29-Year-Old Anthony Brassard Arrested For Attempted 1st Degree Murder

August 31, 2020

18-year-old Anthony Pedigo's Body Discovered In The Yellowstone River

August 31, 2020

Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

August 31, 2020

Van Nuys LAPD Community Station Destroyed by 50 Black Lives Matter Antifa Domestic Terrorists: Police Asking Public's Help TO Identify Black Live...

August 31, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic