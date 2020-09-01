Domestic Terrorist Antifa Member, 38-Year-Old, Elvis Ayala, Arrested For Throwing A Large Glass Jar At Unmarked Police Car In Los Angeles

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los Angeles: On August 31, 2020, around 6:50 p.m., a police sergeant was exiting a parking lot at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Metropolitan Station in the 2700 block of Temple Street. He was driving an unmarked police SUV. As the sergeant pulled out of the parking lot on Benton Way, a male suspect threw a glass jar candle at his front windshield. After the jar hit the windshield, the sergeant stopped and saw the suspect standing in front of a residence. The suspect fled into the residence and a perimeter was established.

Elvis Ayala, 38-years-old, was taken into custody and booked for 245(c) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer. Ayala is being held, without bail, at the Metropolitan Detention Center due to a parole hold.

Fortunately, the sergeant driving the SUV was not injured during this incident. The damage to the vehicle is seen in the below photograph.

Major Crimes Division will be handling the investigation. Ayala is the suspect of an additional incident at the Metropolitan Police Station which occurred on August 20th, 2020. During that incident, Ayala threw a metal candlestick at a large Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) vehicle. The candlestick caused a dent to the rear of the vehicle.