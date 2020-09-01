Cody Wyoming Police Department News

The information provided in this release is based on calls for service received by the Park County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center and does not include the results or conclusions of any investigation that may be conducted based on the information in this release

August 31, 2020 ARRESTS:08/31/20 Haylie Hamilton, Cody, 24, Arrested for DUI – 1st Off W/In a Year & Tail Light Out, (Incident #2008310144)Total 911 Calls – 2

*==========================================================================00:26 Traffic Stop 2008310006 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan AVE/8TH St, Cody. TS-Driver cited speed 40/25; passenger warned for open container. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================01:00 Traffic Stop 2008310010 Officer initiated activity at Hugh Smith Park, 19TH St, Cody. TS-Driver warned for illegal window tint - 16% on front. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:27 Animal-Noisy 2008310020 Occurred on Twin Creek Trail Ave. Dog has been barking since 0400. This is ongoing issue, RP would like to speak to C11. . Disposition: Unable to Assist. *==========================================================================07:34 Patrol-Extra 2008310021 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:34 Patrol-Extra 2008310022 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:41 Patrol-Extra 2008310023 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================

07:46 Patrol-Extra 2008310024 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================07:46 Traffic Stop 2008310025 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Wyoming Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================07:53 Patrol-Extra 2008310026 Officer initiated activity at Livingston Elementary School, 12TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================08:52 Traffic Stop 2008310034 Officer initiated activity at West Park Hospital, Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for failure to signal and expired insurance. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================09:14 Parking Problem 2008310037 Occurred on 32ND St. RP says there is a lawn care car that's parked in the middle of the road blocking traffic. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================10:05 Animal-Stray 2008310043 Occurred on North Chugwater Dr. Rp-has caught 1 cat and 2 kittens. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.*==========================================================================11:32 Traffic Stop 2008310055 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. TS- Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================11:53 Patrol-Extra 2008310058 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================12:05 Patrol-Extra 2008310060 Officer initiated activity at Canyon Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================12:23 Patrol-Extra 2008310061 Officer initiated activity at Cody High School, 10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================12:31 Citizen Contact 2008310063 Officer initiated activity at Belfry Bridge, Highway 120 N, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================12:37 Welfare Check 2008310065 Occurred in Cody... RP would like a welfare check done on the listed individual who has been making suicidal statements and has stated that she attempted suicide earlier possibly intoxicated. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================13:34 Nuisance Complaint 2008310071 Officer initiated activity at Robert St, Cody. Rp-would like to speak to officer about weeds in neighbor’s yard. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================13:45 Civil Standby 2008310074 Occurred on 26TH St. RP would like a civil standby tonight to collect things from her house. . Disposition: Assistance Given.

*==========================================================================13:58 Harassment 2008310077 Occurred at Cody High School on 10TH St. . RP says that there are kids harassing her son online. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.*==========================================================================14:58 Patrol-Extra 2008310088 Officer initiated activity at Sunset Elementary School, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:05 Patrol-Extra 2008310091 Officer initiated activity at Cody Middle School, Cougar Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================15:20 Patrol-Extra 2008310095 Officer initiated activity at Eastside Elementary School, 17TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================15:30 Traffic Stop 2008310098 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:36 Traffic Stop 2008310099 Officer initiated activity at E Circle Dr/North Lane, Cody. Ts-Driver warned for speeding in school zone. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================15:41 Traffic Stop 2008310101 Officer initiated activity at 33RD St/Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed in a school zone. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================16:19 Suspicious Activity 2008310108 Occurred at Albertsons Food & Drug on 17TH St. . Rp says there was a man out back of Albertsons checking to see what doors were locked and looking suspicious. Red hoodie on, flip flops. black goatee, male, mid 30's 6ft tall,. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================16:24 Miscellaneous Assistance 2008310109 Occurred at Cody Area on Sheridan AVE/16TH St. . Rp says her friend that just moved here is in a domestic w/her boyfriend. Unknown where they live. . .*==========================================================================16:30 Motor Vehicle Crash 2008310111 Occurred at Absaroka Bay Rv Park on Highway 14-16-20 E. . Rp says someone hit her jeep as it was parked. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================18:27 Miscellaneous Assistance 2008310127 Occurred on Bleistein Ave. Rp would like to speak W/C23 about a situation. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:21 Property-Lost 2008310131 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . Rp's husband lost his black wallet. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================

19:57 Traffic Complaint 2008310135 Occurred on Stampede Ave. Rp says he was passed by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee while driving the speed limit. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================20:39 Miscellaneous Assistance 2008310136 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. Motorist assist. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================23:00 Traffic Stop 2008310143 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS-Driver warned for no tail lights, cited for no DL. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================23:08 Traffic Stop 2008310144 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave/Blackburn St, Cody. TS-Driver arrested for DUI. . Disposition: See Case