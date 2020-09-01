36-Year-Old Max Gallo Sets Fire To His Motel Room



Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On August 23, 2020 at around 3:50 am, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Police Department were dispatched to the Guest Ranch Motel (1100 W Lincolnway) for a structure fire

A joint investigation determined that Max Gallo, 36, transient, was under the influence of a controlled substance and caused a fire in his motel room.

Gallo was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on the charges of Third Degree Arson, Person Under Influence of a Controlled Substance, and False Reporting of a Crime.

This case remains under investigation.