36-Year-Old Max Gallo Sets Fire To His Motel Room

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On August 23, 2020 at around 3:50 am, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Police Department were dispatched to the Guest Ranch Motel (1100 W Lincolnway) for a structure fire
A joint investigation determined that Max Gallo, 36, transient, was under the influence of a controlled substance and caused a fire in his motel room.
Gallo was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on the charges of Third Degree Arson, Person Under Influence of a Controlled Substance, and False Reporting of a Crime.
This case remains under investigation.
