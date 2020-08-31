Yellowstone County Sheriff Criminal Case Arrests

August 31, 2020

Montana News

 

 

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following arrests were made by the Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office.  They are as follows:

08/25/2020 15:30:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 2ND Offense arrested on 08/25/2020 at 15:30:00 hrs  39-year-old, Alicia Moyer

 

08/25/2020 20:30:00 Drugs Other CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-METHAMPHETAMINE arrested on 08/25/2020 at 20:30:0 hrs, 55-year-old Loren Raver 

 

08/25/2020 20:30:00 Drugs Other POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA arrested on 8/25/2020 at 20:30:00 55-year-old  Loren Raver

 

08/26/2020 10:29:00 Partner Family Member Assault PARTNER FAMILY MEMBER STRANGULATION - THROAT/NECK arrested on 08/26/2020 at 10:29:00 hrs 28-year-old Joshua Morton

 

08/27/2020 00:43:00 Recovered Stolen Motor Vehicle POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY arrested on 08/27/2020 at  00:43:00 hrs 44-year-old Ronald Traynor

 

 

08/27/2020 11:06:00 Partner Family Member Assault PARTNER OR FAMILY ASSAULT-3RD + OFFENSE arrested on 08/27/2020 at 11:06:00 hrs 45-year-old Eugene Sawyer

 

 

08/27/2020 13:05:00 Warrant County CONTEMPT OF COURT - MISD arrested on 08/27/2020  at 13:28:00 hrs 37-year-old Dean Spottedeagle

 

08/27/2020 23:43:00 Partner Family Member Assault PARTNER OR FAMILY ASSAULT-1ST OFFENSE arrested on 08/27/2020 at 23:43:00 hrs 19-year-old Taylor Woodward

 

 

08/28/2020 00:19:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 3RD Offense arrested on 08/28/2020 at 19:00 hrs 62-year-old Thomas Oloughlin

 

08/28/2020 15:20:00 Warrant Other Jurisdiction arrested on 08/28/2020  at 15:20:00 hrs 31-year-old Tyler Jansma

 

08/28/2020 19:57:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 1ST Offense arrested on 08/28/2020 19:57:00 51-year-old Bruce Bowman

 

08/29/2020 00:52:00 Driving Under the Influence DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - 2ND Offense arrested on 08/29/2020 at 00:53:00 hrs  30-year-old NICHOLAS NEUMAYER

 

08/29/2020 07:00:00 Driving Under the Influence AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL arrested on 08/29/2020 at 07:00:00 hrs 26-year-old MASONHART

 

 

08/30/2020 23:30:00 Drugs Othe rCRIMINAL POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUGS-METHAMPHETAMINE arrested on 08/30/2020 at 23:30:00 hrs 42-year-old Jesse Hall

 

08/30/2020 23:30:00 Drugs Other OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER arrested on 08/30/2020 at 23:30:00hrs 42-year-old Jesse Hall

 

 

 

 

 

