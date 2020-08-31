Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE KNISELY

Monday, August 31, 2020

DC 13-1041 State of MT v Joshua Levi Cole Morton IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke/ Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

13-19655 GS

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F

PO Allan Don Kitterman

See also: DC 20-1149 | 20-29554 | Arraignment - 08/28/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-1154 State of MT v Eugene Alfred Sawyer Jr. IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty- Public Defenders

20-29564

Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-V PV Disposition

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth

16-22616 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

PO Cody Carriger

See also: | 20-29509 | Unfiled - Felony - 05/07/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy IN-V PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

17-24664

Assault with Weapon F

PO Breanne Lewis

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0273 State of MT v Erico Andres Montanez IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders PV Rev Hrg 9/18/20

16-22242 JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

PO Jessica Skogen

See also: DC 20-1147 | 20-29549 | Not Arraigned - 09/09/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0186 State of MT v Andre Deryck Mathis IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet

(FEHR) Co Atty-bdl Daniel O.C. Ball TR: 9/8/20

18-25219 DM

Ct1: Aggravated Assault F

Ct2: Aggravated Sexual Intercourse Without Consent F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct3: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

Ct4: Aggravated Sexual Intercourse Without Consent F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct5: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-1079 State of MT v Ernest Lee Lizer Arraignment

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

20-29482 DM

Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0549 State of MT v Anthony James Allen Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Vincent Salminen TR: 11/2/20

19-27265 DM

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0696 State of MT v Andrea Rae Means Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Sarah Kottke TR: 9/14/20

20-29077 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1191 State of MT v Robert Lee Kroll Jr. Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack PSI waived

19-27897 DM

Ct1: Burglary F to be dismissed

Ct2: Theft F to be dismissed

Ct3: Theft F to be dismissed

Ct4: Criminal Mischief F to be dismissed

Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct6: Deceptive Practices Less Than $1,500 - 1st Offense M to be dismissed

Ct7: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct8: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct9: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct10: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct11: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct12: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct13: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct14: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed

Ct15: Forgery M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1516 State of MT v William Tarell Mangum Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Sarah Kottke PSI

19-28255 JC

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0659 State of MT v Lisa Christine Walter Sentencing

(KNISELY) Co Atty-mrg A.K.A. Lisa Christine Haider No PSI

19-27353 JC Natasha Hammack

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 3rd Offense M

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M

Ct4: Fail To Have Lamps Lighted When Required M to be dismissed

Ct5: Sexual Assault 1st Offense M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0839 State of MT v Steven Allen Wicker Revoke Release Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack Sentencing

19-27550 DM PSI

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F

Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F

Ct4: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0496 State of MT v Danielle Lee Knowshisgun PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Darcy Critchfield

18-25361

Criminal Endangerment F

PO Laura McKee

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0637 State of MT v Cody Clarence Prowse PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack

12-18435

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

PO Leslie Watson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0720 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert W. Snively

18-25799

Burglary F

DC 18-0692 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert W. Snively

18-25772

Ct1: Burglary F

PO Allan Don Kitterman

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------