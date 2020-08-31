Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Case Arraignments

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE KNISELY
Monday, August 31, 2020
DC 13-1041 State of MT v Joshua Levi Cole Morton IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke/ Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
13-19655 GS
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
PO Allan Don Kitterman
See also: DC 20-1149 | 20-29554 | Arraignment - 08/28/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1154 State of MT v Eugene Alfred Sawyer Jr. IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty- Public Defenders
20-29564
Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-V PV Disposition
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth
16-22616 DM
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
PO Cody Carriger
See also: | 20-29509 | Unfiled - Felony - 05/07/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-1145 State of MT v Wilson A. Alejandro Godoy IN-V PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
17-24664
Assault with Weapon F
PO Breanne Lewis
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0273 State of MT v Erico Andres Montanez IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders PV Rev Hrg 9/18/20
16-22242 JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
PO Jessica Skogen
See also: DC 20-1147 | 20-29549 | Not Arraigned - 09/09/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0186 State of MT v Andre Deryck Mathis IN-V Apr BW / Srv Rev Rel Pet
(FEHR) Co Atty-bdl Daniel O.C. Ball TR: 9/8/20
18-25219 DM
Ct1: Aggravated Assault F
Ct2: Aggravated Sexual Intercourse Without Consent F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct3: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
Ct4: Aggravated Sexual Intercourse Without Consent F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct5: Sexual Intercourse without Consent F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-1079 State of MT v Ernest Lee Lizer Arraignment
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
20-29482 DM
Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0549 State of MT v Anthony James Allen Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Vincent Salminen TR: 11/2/20
19-27265 DM
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Unsworn Falsification to Authorities M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0696 State of MT v Andrea Rae Means Change of Plea
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Sarah Kottke TR: 9/14/20
20-29077 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1191 State of MT v Robert Lee Kroll Jr. Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack PSI waived
19-27897 DM
Ct1: Burglary F to be dismissed
Ct2: Theft F to be dismissed
Ct3: Theft F to be dismissed
Ct4: Criminal Mischief F to be dismissed
Ct5: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct6: Deceptive Practices Less Than $1,500 - 1st Offense M to be dismissed
Ct7: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct8: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct9: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct10: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct11: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct12: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct13: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct14: Deceptive Practices M to be dismissed
Ct15: Forgery M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1516 State of MT v William Tarell Mangum Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-heb Sarah Kottke PSI
19-28255 JC
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0659 State of MT v Lisa Christine Walter Sentencing
(KNISELY) Co Atty-mrg A.K.A. Lisa Christine Haider No PSI
19-27353 JC Natasha Hammack
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 3rd Offense M
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
Ct4: Fail To Have Lamps Lighted When Required M to be dismissed
Ct5: Sexual Assault 1st Offense M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0839 State of MT v Steven Allen Wicker Revoke Release Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack Sentencing
19-27550 DM PSI
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Operation of Noncommercial Vehicle by Person with Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More F
Ct3: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct4: Failure to Stop or Remain at Accident Scene Involving Another Person or Deceased Person M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0496 State of MT v Danielle Lee Knowshisgun PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Darcy Critchfield
18-25361
Criminal Endangerment F
PO Laura McKee
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0637 State of MT v Cody Clarence Prowse PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Natasha Hammack
12-18435
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
PO Leslie Watson
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0720 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert W. Snively
18-25799
Burglary F
DC 18-0692 State of MT v Chad Steven Richards PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty-vc Robert W. Snively
18-25772
Ct1: Burglary F
PO Allan Don Kitterman
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
