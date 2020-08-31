Van Nuys LAPD Community Station Destroyed by 50 Black Lives Matter Antifa Domestic Terrorists: Police Asking Public's Help TO Identify Black Lives Matter Antifa Thugs

August 31, 2020

|

LAPD Van Nuys Community Police Station Vandalized

 

Van Nuys:  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying vandalism suspects.

 

On August 28, 2020, at 11:00 p.m., approximately 50 protesters, wearing masks and dark clothing, gathered at Tyrone Avenue and Delano Street.  The protesters chanted anti-police chants and circled the police station.  Several suspects from within the group removed the American flag from the flag pole in front of the station and set it on fire.  Other suspects within the group then spray-painted anti-police slogans on the walls of the station in various areas of the courtyard.

 

Several individuals within the group walked out of the courtyard and surrounded a marked black & white police vehicle occupied by uniformed LAPD officers.  They began hitting the vehicle with an unknown hard object and blocked the vehicle from driving away.  Officers were eventually able to reverse out of the area and, upon inspection, observed damage to their vehicle.  

 

The group fled on foot into the surrounding neighborhood and were last seen near Hazeltine Avenue and Oxnard Street around 1:00 a.m.  

 

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Van Nuys Area Watch Commander at (818)374-9500.  During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to

1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.  

