Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

08/30/2020 at 0049 hours, an Officer responded to the 2800 block of Montana for a report of a two-vehicle accident. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 30-year-old male was placed under arrest for 1st offense DUI, aggravated DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, and no insurance. There were no injuries reported in the accident.

On 08/30/2020 at 0758 hours, an Officer responded to the 1000 block of 5th for a report of an individual trespassing. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 37-year-old male was placed under arrest for a Municipal Court warrant and a probation violation warrant.

In the last 24 hours, Officers responded to 67 calls for service which included 3 accidents, 7 disorderly/disturbances, 2 family disturbances, 7 suspicious, 7 theft/frauds, 5 trespass, and 10 welfare checks.