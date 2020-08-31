Fake News Covered Up Gov Bullock's Flip-Flop On The Keystone XL Pipeline And That Bullock Supports The Domestic Terrorist Group Called ANTIFA

August 31, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Liberal Democrat Fake News media is covering up Governor Bullock's flip-flop on the Keystone XL Pipeline yet again, claiming that he supports this project. From Bloomberg this morning:
 

"[Governor Bullock] supports running the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline through Montana."

What they fail to mention - however - is that Governor Bullock OPPOSED the Keystone XL Pipeline when he ran for President, saying he's 'not comfortable' with Keystone XL and 'a lot' would need to be done before he would support it.


When Bullock was running for President, he clearly didn't mind opposing a project that would have created hundreds of Montana jobs - but now that he's back home running for U.S. Senate, he's walking back these comments.

The bottom line: Marixists Governor Bullock will say anything to deceive Montanans and win this race, but unfortunately for him, he can't outrun his radical liberal record. Bullock is way Socialistic and too liberal fo0r Montana.

 

Bullock was caught verbally making comments, when he thought he was off camera, claiming that he supports Antifa riots in American streets if that was what it took to unseat President, Donald J Trump.

 

 

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
