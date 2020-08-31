Cheyenne Wyoming Resident, 29-Year-Old Anthony Brassard Arrested For Attempted 1st Degree Murder

August 31, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Man In Custody On Attempted 1st Degree Murder Charge CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On August 30 2020 at around 3:40 am, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of Windwood Dr. for a report of a female yelling for help.

 

Upon arrival, a female victim was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.Officers attempted to contact the suspect, Anthony Brassard, 29, of Cheyenne WY who barricaded himself in his apartment. 

 

 The decision was made to activate the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) and the SWAT team.The Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) attempted negotiations with Brassard, who refused to exit the apartment.

 

Brassard eventually surrendered to SWAT and he was later transported to the Laramie County Detention Center where he was booked on the charge of Attempted 1stDegree Murder.-30-

 

